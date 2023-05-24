In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Mega-mansions. Fancy cars. Celebrity guests. If you love real estate, you probably love the glamorous trappings of the industry featured on reality TV. From coastal enclaves to dramatic cityscapes, it’s exciting to see high-powered brokers negotiate multi-million dollar deals over brunch or freak out at a competitor’s open house.

via GIPHY

With so many shows to choose from, we were wondering: What’s the best real estate reality TV show of all time? Do you love the old-school faves like Cribs or Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous? Are you a Million Dollar Listing fan (and, if so, what’s your city)? Are you all about the drama on Selling Sunset or Buying Beverly Hills? Let us know below.



We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.