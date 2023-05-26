In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Five years after purchasing the house and completely renovating it to reflect the set beloved by millions of viewers during a 2019 four-week TV special, A Very Brady Renovation, HGTV is selling The Brady Bunch home for $5.5 million, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Wednesday.

The TV network originally purchased the Studio City home for $3.5 million in 2018 and enlisted surviving cast members of the show and Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, to complete an overhaul of the home, which included sprucing up the facade, adding a second story with The Bradys’ unmistakable floating staircase, a bright orange and avocado-hued kitchen, the kids’ Jack-n-Jill bathroom, Tiger’s dog house and an additional 2,000 square feet to the original home’s footprint.

HGTV invested an estimated $1.9 million into the renovations, according to a press release issued by Warner Bros. Discovery, HGTV’s parent company.

Danny Brown of Compass, who represented the home in 2018, is representing the listing this time around too.

The Bradys' unmistakable staircase | Credit: Anthony Barcelo A closeup of the credenza and horse sculpture replica | Credit: Anthony Barcelo The straight-out-of-the-'70s kitchen with bright orange and avocado color scheme | Credit: Anthony Barcelo Marcia, Jan and Cindy's bedroom | Credit: Anthony Barcelo Greg, Peter and Bobby's bedroom | Credit: Anthony Barcelo The backyard, outfitted with a playground and Tiger's dog house | Credit: Anthony Barcelo

Brown told Inman that not only is the home unusual for a $5 million listing in L.A. County because of its history — it’s also garnered significantly more attention than many of the celebrity homes he’s represented before. That kind of attention adds up to a lot of vetting on the part of him and his associates.

“Each person that sees the house has to be vetted with proof of funds or they have to be easily searchable on Google, which is the same with any high-profile or high-end home I list,” Brown said. “But it’s a little more thorough because there’s people coming out of the woodwork that aren’t Google-able and that usually doesn’t happen when you list a $30 million home in Trousdale or Beverly Hills or Brentwood. It’s usually you know who the buyers are that are making the request. So this time, we do a lot more due diligence.

“The other thing that’s so unique is, I’ve had 100 requests for media interviews,” Brown added. “That doesn’t happen on any other listing.”

Since its renovation, the house has been used in various HGTV specials and series, including drag queen Trixie Mattel’s Trixie Motel on Discovery+.

A portion of the proceeds from the property’s sale will help provide 250,000 meals for Turn Up! Fight Hunger, an initiative HGTV has long supported that helps American kids living with hunger, according to Warner Bros. Discovery’s press release.

The home sale will include many items contained within the house and made custom for it, including the green floral living room couch, credenza and 3-D printed replica of the series’ horse sculpture.

“[HGTV] completely rebuilt and renovated this old house to look like an authentic replica of what the TV set looked like,” Brown said. “And this is an actual full, usable, functional house that is a time machine to take you back to The Brady Bunch show and everything in the home was with painstaking detail chosen to match what the set looked like.”

“This looks even better than the real thing,” he added.

Brown said his personal favorite part of the home is the classic mid-century modern staircase that serves as a design centerpiece to the property.

“It’s just an incredible homage to the show and to that era,” he said.

The last time the property hit the market in 2018, it was for the first time in 45 years, not having done so since 1973. At that time, the asking price was $1.85 million, and some feared the property might be razed and redeveloped. In response to these fears, a bidding war actually ensued with potential buyers who recognized the cultural value of the house, which included HGTV and NSYNC singer Lance Bass, driving the selling price up to $3.5 million.

The Brady Bunch ran on ABC from 1969 through 1974, and followed a blended family of eight, their live-in maid, a dog, and all the shenanigans that can ensue from having six children grow up in one household. The series then spurred TV movie spin-offs, satirical remakes and innumerable treks by fans to see the mid-century modern classic of a home.

For other agents who might take on similarly beloved homes in the future, Brown said being prepared for the scale of the public’s response is crucial.

“With something that is this iconic, you really have to understand crowd control and media control, because it’s coming at me fast and furious,” Brown told Inman. “So that’s what you’ve really got to get comfortable with and really get your arms around, because if not, it’s going to be chaotic.”

