With Inman Access, you gain unrivaled advantage, tapping into a wealth of knowledge and strategies that will propel your career forward. Stay steps ahead of the competition, make informed decisions and achieve new goals in the world of real estate. Watch the newest classes now!

Watch now…

Leads are critical to growth. Anthony Marguleas, founder of Amalfi Estates, will show you how to elevate your lead generation and conversion in this seven-step masterclass. Discover how to establish clear and quantifiable objectives, hold yourself accountable and consistently attract new business.

The real estate industry’s call for innovation has sparked the development of many new technologies. Gain insight from Eric Brody, ANAX Real Estate Partners, as he explains the crucial role of proptech in delivering seamless, high-quality services and experiences in multifamily buildings, and what it means for the future of our industry.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to supercharge your real estate journey with Inman Access and unlock the videos above.

Subscribe to Inman Access