In a seemingly unstoppable trend, HomeZada is the latest proptech player to enhance its product with artificial intelligence to handle a number of common functions for users.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

HomeZada, a mobile-first app for managing the full breadth of physical and financial assets encompassing homeownership, has released an update featuring the power of artificial intelligence, according to an announcement sent to Inman.

In a seemingly unstoppable trend, HomeZada is only the latest proptech player to enhance its product with AI to handle a number of common functions for users. In this case, the app is using a chat interface, a bot named simply, Zada, to assist homeowners in their understanding of home systems accessible through the app. The AI will be put to work in other areas as well.

Zada can be engaged to provide active home equity updates, assist in keeping track of home remodeling and maintenance scheduling and budgets, as well as overall timelines for regular home upkeep. Other aspects of the app, such as appliance inventory, HVAC system information and personal property documentation remain critical to HomeZada’s user experience.

In November 2022, Inman reported on HomeZada’s winning of the Wells Fargo Innovation Challenge.

The competition was part of an overall initiative by the bank brand called Multi-X Future, a plan to “help customers more easily conduct their finances with their families, communities and colleagues in an interconnected world.” HomeZada addressed three of its “Multi-X Innovation” categories for the competition, including, Assets, Commerce and Care, Wells Fargo said in the statement.

In March of this year, HomeZada also introduced a Plaid integration to link users’ bank accounts directly to expenses being tracked through the app, such as mortgage payments and tax commitments.

HomeZada is an ideal post-closing tool for agents to provide clients after purchase, offering agents a mechanism to remain in some way connected during ownership cycles. The app also has a number of professional account benefits targeting mortgage, professional and home-care providers.

HomeZada exists in a tough category of proptech, but remains one of the longest-standing names in the space, having been founded in 2021. It was originally reviewed by Inman in 2015.

Most home management apps are developed to overcome the gaps in service between buying and selling. If executed properly, they can legitimately aid the user in efficiently managing the trials of home ownership. Some, however, are thinly developed with only agent branding in mind and lose user interest over time. They also too often task the agent with software sales because of poor user experiences and a one-dimensional sales strategy.

HomeZada, Milestones, MoveEasy and CORE Home are some that appear to be beating the stigma. Yet, without years of use — the gap between closing and selling again with the same agent — it’s difficult to truly determine most apps’ efficacy. HomeZada’s tenure makes it a standout in that regard.

Email Craig Rowe