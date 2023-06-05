Hello, real estate professionals! In my latest video, I discuss the importance of loan officers calling listing agents when buyers submit offers. The key benefits are establishing personal connections, providing essential information, addressing concerns promptly and fostering collaboration. Watch the full video for valuable insights. Happy calling, and best of luck with your transactions.
Not crazy about buyer love letters? Mortgage expert Rick Guerrero says that a great lender can reach out to the listing agent on a buyer’s behalf to offer information and reassurance.