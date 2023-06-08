No matter how many years of real estate experience you have, thoughtfully embracing and leveraging media coverage can be a highly impactful way to amplify your brand, expand your business and gain new clients.

When it comes to succeeding as a luxury real estate agent, strategically leveraging media coverage can be an effective way to grow your business. By using media coverage to your advantage, you can increase your exposure to potential clients locally and nationally, while establishing yourself as a trusted guide and knowledgeable authority in the field.

Here, I highlight four ways you can cultivate and capitalize on media coverage to help expand your business and build your brand.

Embrace interviews and guest appearances

An effective way to leverage media coverage is through interviews and guest appearances. Whether you are featured in a podcast, print or online publication, or television program, interviews can provide you with an opportunity to showcase your expertise and provide valuable insights to a wider audience.

By positioning yourself as an industry expert in these appearances, you can generate trust and authority with potential clients and establish yourself as a go-to real estate resource.

That said, make sure the outlet that’s featuring you is in alignment with your personal brand. Do your research, understand the audience and participate accordingly.

Cultivate a consistent social media presence

Social media is another powerful tool to attract and subsequently leverage media coverage. By sharing articles you’ve contributed to, interviews and other media coverage on your social channels, you can increase your visibility and credibility with potential clients. Additionally, social media can help you connect with industry leaders and other professionals in your field, which can lead to new business.

Building a strong, reliable, informative social media presence can also grab the attention of industry podcasters and local publications seeking insight from real estate insiders. For example, you could launch a YouTube channel and post quick videos on frequently asked or timely topics—like tips to win bidding wars, input on real estate investing or guidance on the current market, for example.

To extend the reach of the videos, cross-promote them via your other social accounts and in a weekly or monthly client e-newsletter. Building an audience takes time, but again, the idea here is to establish yourself as an authority and a resource.

You’re positioning yourself not only as an agent clients will want to work with but as a professional that journalists and influential industry folks will want to quote or interview for great sound bites and sharp commentary.

Press releases and working with publicity pros

One of the most powerful ways to leverage media coverage is through press releases. Press releases are announcements that are sent out to the media in order to generate interest and coverage. Bear in mind, press releases need to have timely news to share — like an agent winning an award or closing a record-setting sale — and they are typically written by a PR professional.

If your brokerage doesn’t have a dedicated PR team that you can access, consider hiring a publicist to help you craft a press release, pitch contributor ideas to local and national publications or make introductions to reputable editors or content creators on your behalf. Hiring a publicist can be expensive, but the ROI in terms of your resulting media exposure is often worth the price.

Support local causes, in-person and online

We all have causes that are close to our hearts, and getting involved with local charities, nonprofits and community action groups offers opportunities to network and are great ways to make yourself stand out and be involved in work that reflects who you are as a person.

Fellow professionals, community activists, policymakers as well as journalists often attend or cover charity events, and it never hurts to get to know the players in that scene. You can also consider partnering with a charity to lead a fundraiser or sponsoring an event. And remember, share what you’re doing on your social channels, amplify the charity’s cause and repost any media coverage.

No matter how many years of real estate experience you have, thoughtfully embracing and leveraging media coverage can be a highly impactful way to amplify your brand, expand your business and gain new clients.