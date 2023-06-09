In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Each week on The Download, Inman’s Christy Murdock takes a deeper look at the top-read stories of the week to give you what you’ll need to meet Monday head-on. This week: Home Depot rolls out its new tiny home. Can initiatives like this make an impact on the affordable housing crisis?

Last weekend, Home Depot unveiled a new entry in the tiny homes category. Dubbed The Getaway Pad, the home is roomy by tiny home standards at 540 square feet — nearly double what some tiny homes run.

The catch? The tiny home doesn’t come out of the box (or off the truck) ready for prime time. It requires some pricey infrastructure improvements to make it move-in ready, so its highly touted price point of $44,000 only tells part of the story.

Affordability advocates like Louisiana real estate agent Kristina Smallhorn took the home for a virtual test drive and crunched the numbers on what it would take to make it livable.

The good news? While The Getaway isn’t the panacea for all of our affordability problems, it at least got the conversational ball rolling — a relief after two-plus years of all-cash offers, escalation clauses and bidding wars. The reality is that outside-of-the-box options of all kinds will be required to improve affordability and boost inventory in U.S. markets.

Home Depot unveils hefty 540-square-foot tiny home for $44,000

The “Getaway Pad” by manufacturer PLUS 1 Homes is a larger-than-life steel-framed pre-fab home features one bedroom, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a living area and an outdoor spiral staircase that can potentially lead to a roof deck. A May 31 viral tweet featuring the home generated skepticism and interest from social media users.

The kit comes with the home’s steel structure — or the “shell” as Plus 1 Homes calls it — and the necessary parts to assemble it. Everything else such as doors, windows, electricity, plumbing and the advertised roof deck feature will cost you thousands more.

One of the best things about Inman contributors is that they come from a variety of perspectives. You’re just as likely to find information on affordability and fair housing as you are to learn about the latest luxury purchase — and that’s a good thing for agents who are looking to stay on top of the industry at large.

Here are some recent Inman articles about affordable housing, so that you can stay in-the-know on this important issue.

