Keller Williams agent, daughter die after plane drifts into no-fly zone

The plane, which drew military intervention after it flew into restricted airspace, crashed Sunday, killing four people, including NYC-based agent Adina Azarian and her 2-year-old daughter, Aria.

DOJ: NAR commission and pocket listing investigation should resume

The U.S. Department of Justice wants “to resume its consequential investigation of conduct that affects over $100 billion in broker fees paid by Americans annually,” according to an appeal.

Keller Williams, eXp Realty, others sued over alleged discrimination

Aerial view of the City of Newark, downtown.

The new lawsuit claims that a host of big-name real estate companies, as well as various landlords, refused to accept Section 8 vouchers for lower-income renters.

Home Depot unveils hefty 540-square-foot tiny home for $44,000

PLUS 1 Homes

The Getaway Pad from PLUS 1 Homes generated buzz online over the weekend for its low price tag. But the mother of all tiny home requires more than $44,000 to be inhabitable, early adopters warn.

Coldwell Banker reorganizes 7 regions amid leadership reshuffle

In her first big move since becoming CEO, Kamini Lane revealed an organizational shakeup aimed at streamlining and supercharging Coldwell Banker Realty’s recruiting, retention and growth strategy.

