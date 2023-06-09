In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

The plane, which drew military intervention after it flew into restricted airspace, crashed Sunday, killing four people, including NYC-based agent Adina Azarian and her 2-year-old daughter, Aria.

The U.S. Department of Justice wants “to resume its consequential investigation of conduct that affects over $100 billion in broker fees paid by Americans annually,” according to an appeal.

The new lawsuit claims that a host of big-name real estate companies, as well as various landlords, refused to accept Section 8 vouchers for lower-income renters.

The Getaway Pad from PLUS 1 Homes generated buzz online over the weekend for its low price tag. But the mother of all tiny home requires more than $44,000 to be inhabitable, early adopters warn.

In her first big move since becoming CEO, Kamini Lane revealed an organizational shakeup aimed at streamlining and supercharging Coldwell Banker Realty’s recruiting, retention and growth strategy.