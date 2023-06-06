In her first big move since becoming CEO, Kamini Lane revealed an organizational shakeup aimed at streamlining and supercharging Coldwell Banker Realty’s recruiting, retention and growth strategy.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us August 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Three months after taking the helm at Coldwell Banker Realty, Kamini Lane has made her first major move as the 117-year-old brokerage’s president and CEO.

The brokerage announced on Monday the launch of seven new operational regions, aimed at streamlining and supercharging Coldwell Banker Realty’s recruiting, retention, and growth strategy as well as a new leadership lineup.

“We are investing in the growth of some of our most influential leaders while unlocking new ways to serve our markets through a more specialized structure at the regional level,” Lane said in a written statement. “When we are able to move with greater speed and agility as a company, both our affiliated agents and consumers reap the benefits of a better transaction experience.”

With the restructuring, more than 600 offices will be organized under Coldwell Banker Realty’s Northeast, East, Southeast, Central, Midwest, Southwest, and West regions. Each region will be led by a regional president, all of whom have existing positions leading Coldwell Banker Realty operating metros.

The new leadership lineup is as follows:

Pauline Bennett will lead the Northeast region, which has 94 offices across five states.

will lead the Northeast region, which has 94 offices across five states. Rob Norman will lead the East region, which has 73 offices across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. Coldwell Banker Realty Warburg President Frederick Warburg Peters will continue to lead the brand’s New York City offices.

will lead the East region, which has 73 offices across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. Coldwell Banker Realty Warburg President Frederick Warburg Peters will continue to lead the brand’s New York City offices. Duff Rubin will lead the Southeast, which has 129 offices in Atlanta, the Carolinas, Florida, and the mid-Atlantic. Laura Rittenberg will keep her role as president of Coldwell Banker Realty Atlanta, North Carolina and South Carolina and report to Rubin.

will lead the Southeast, which has 129 offices in Atlanta, the Carolinas, Florida, and the mid-Atlantic. Laura Rittenberg will keep her role as president of Coldwell Banker Realty Atlanta, North Carolina and South Carolina and report to Rubin. Joe King will lead the Central region, which has 62 offices across Ohio, Pittsburgh, Minnesota and St. Louis. Carole McCabe, district vice president of St. Louis, will report to King.

will lead the Central region, which has 62 offices across Ohio, Pittsburgh, Minnesota and St. Louis. Carole McCabe, district vice president of St. Louis, will report to King. Ayoub Rabah will lead the Midwest, which has 84 offices in Chicago, Michigan, and Texas. Coldwell Banker Realty Michigan President John North, and Coldwell Banker Realty Texas President Charles El- Moussa will report to Rabah.

will lead the Midwest, which has 84 offices in Chicago, Michigan, and Texas. Coldwell Banker Realty Michigan President John North, and Coldwell Banker Realty Texas President Charles El- Moussa will report to Rabah. Chris Jensen will lead the Southwest, which includes 40 offices in Arizona, Colorado and Utah.

will lead the Southwest, which includes 40 offices in Arizona, Colorado and Utah. Jennifer Lind will lead the West, which includes 124 offices across California, Hawaii, and the Pacific Northwest. Coldwell Banker Realty Bain President Robert Burns and Coldwell Banker Realty Hawaii President Mike James will report to Lind.

Although several leaders — Frederick Warburg Peters, Laura Rittenburg, Carole McCabe, John North, Charles El-Moussa, Robert Burns and Mike James — kept their roles amid the restructuring, the presidents of Minnesota, Southern California, Mid-Atlantic, Connecticut and Westchester, N.Y. lost their positions.

“We thank Jamie [Duran], Richard [Fleischer], Matt [Baker], and Joe [Valvano] for their countless contributions and their commitment to the agents and consumers that they have served,” Lane said.

The announcement wasn’t clear about Duran, Fleischer, Baker, and Valvano’s future with the brand, except for the fact they’ll transition “out of their current roles over the next few weeks.”

Lane was unavailable to answer questions about the previous system, the restructuring process, and upcoming steps to make sure the regions are fully operational and meeting company goals.

“I’m excited to continue to enhance how we do business while offering exciting professional growth opportunities for some of our top talent as they take on expanded leadership roles,” Lane said of the changes.

Lane joined Coldwell Banker Realty in March, several months after the surprise exit of former CEO M. Ryan Gorman, who’d held multiple leadership positions at Anywhere (nee Realogy) since 2004.

Prior to taking the helm at Coldwell Banker Realty, Lane served as Sotheby’s International Realty’s president for one year. Lane launched her real estate career at Compass in 2019 as the general manager of Compass Greater Los Angeles. She ended her tenure in late 2021 as the president of the NYC-based brokerage’s West region.

In one of her first interviews as CEO, Lane said she was excited to better leverage the “incredible” scale of Coldwell Banker Realty’s network and build on its “richness and heritage” to improve the experiences of agents and consumers.

“Now, being in the real estate industry and being at Coldwell Banker, I have the opportunity to help power literally tens of thousands of small, medium and large business owners,” she told Inman in April. “I just feel incredibly privileged to be in a position where we at Coldwell Banker Realty can help power those tens of thousands of relationships between real estate agent and client.”

Email Marian McPherson