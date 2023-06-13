In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

The Utah Realtor facing charges for allegedly killing her husband after lacing his Moscow Mule with a lethal dose of fentanyl was denied bail by a judge on Monday who said she presents a “substantial danger” to the public.

Kouri Richins was fighting with her husband about her decision to buy a $2 million mansion last year near the resort town of Park City before prosecutors allege she killed her husband with the highly potent and lethal synthetic drug.

“The circumstances of this case weigh soundly against granting pretrial release of any kind,” the judge, Richard Mrazik, said on Monday when issuing his ruling, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Prosecutors in the case had asked that the court keep Richins behind bars while facing charges, the Tribune reported.

“Poisoning is a disturbingly calculated murder method and money an ever-present murder motive,” they said in a filing on Friday, according to the outlet.

Richins, 34, faces one count of aggravated murder and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute for her husband’s death in March 2022, according to charging documents.

According to the Tribune: “Discussing motive, Summit County prosecutor Patricia Cassell on Monday said that Kouri Richins was in “dire financial straits.” Cassell argued that Kouri Richins viewed killing her husband as a way to get out of debt.”

Defense attorney Skye Lazaro, argued Monday that there was a lack of evidence proving Kouri Richins’ guilt.

“It could have been accidental,” Lazaro argued of Eric Richins’ death, according to the Tribune. “Being bad with money does not make you a murderer.”

After Eric Richins died, Kouri Richins wrote a children’s book with her three sons to help other kids grieve the loss of a parent. She conducted TV interviews while on a promotional tour just weeks before her arrest.

She was also still an active agent right up until her arrest. While she was in jail awaiting her first court hearing, she had an active listing that was canceled three days after she was charged. Her license is now marked as inactive.

