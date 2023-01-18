New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

The husband of a missing executive at the commercial real estate investment firm Tishman Speyer has been charged with her murder following her disappearance nearly three weeks ago, according to reports.

Brian Walshe, 47, was arrested on Jan. 8 for allegedly misleading investigators looking into the disappearance of his wife Ana Walshe, who has been missing since New Years Day when she left her home in suburban Boston to catch a flight to Washington D.C., where she commutes regularly, according to WCVB.

Prosecutors in Norfolk, Massachusetts, upgraded the charges from misleading investigators to murder on Jan. 17 citing the discovery of further evidence that will likely be presented at Walshe’s arraignment.

Prosecutors previously revealed that Walshe had been captured in surveillance footage at a Home Depot on Jan. 2 purchasing $450 worth of cleaning supplies, including mops, a tarp and a bucket. Walshe wore a surgical mask and gloves and paid in cash, prosecutors said.

When they searched Walshe’s home, they found a bloodied knife in the basement. At a trash processing facility near his mother’s home, they found a hacksaw and a rug with blood on it. They also found that he had searched “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body,” “how long for someone to be missing to inherit” and “what does formaldehyde do” on the internet.

“It is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body,” Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said during Walshe’s murder arraignment.

Walshe has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is being held without bail in Quincy District Court according to the Associated Press. Walshe is also awaiting sentencing in a 2018 federal art forgery case involving fake Andy Warhol paintings.

Ana Walshe has been a regional general manager at Tishman Speyer since Feb. 2022 according to her Linkedin page. Her employer reported her missing on Jan. 4 after she didn’t show up to the office for several days.

Ana and Brian Walshe have been married since 2015 and have three children, who are currently in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

