Even the most robust real estate teams can overcome challenges despite market fluctuations.

Team leaders attending Inman Connect this summer understand the importance of internal well-being for a brand's success. The current focus is on expanding, attracting and retaining talent, boosting productivity, leveraging technology, and implementing effective marketing strategies.

Start now. Put away your phone. Put away your computer. Set a 30-minute timer. And run through these questions:

What is or isn’t working for my team? How can we close more deals this year and next?

What will motivate sellers and assist more buyers?

How can I be a better leader for my team, attract top talent, and retain and support my team?

Can I be excited about solving and improving this for a long time?

Where can I collaborate with team leaders like me and get answers?

Do I need a coach?

What are the secrets and steps to expansion?

To help you explore what's next, you'll have access to the best minds in real estate in one place.

For one thing, one piece of advice could change the trajectory of your business. Hear from Leadership Performance Coach Jon Cheplak, Keller Williams Team Leader Wendy Papasan, Sharran Srivatsaa, President of Real Brokerage, Tyler Elstrom, MAPS Coach of Keller Williams, Coach Verl Workman of Workman Success Systems and Coach Jeff Lobb of Sparktank Media, and more.

In 3 days at Inman Connect, you will:

Learn how Teams and Teamerages are rising in ranks: Innovative team structures are changing the game for real estate businesses. What’s working for high-performance teams? Brainstorm while building: Charge up your team-building, networking, and performance training. Turn off your mental auto-pilot: Connect with icons, influencers, and team leaders, sharing the where, why, and how to succeed and face challenges. Power up your productivity: Discover unique branding, lead generation, marketing, and productivity tools from platforms and companies’ powering teams. Invest and Influence: Explore your aspirations for growth, learn how other teams are building, coaching, and developing agents, and help them find their “not too big, not too small” place to call home. Actionable strategies for every challenge : From Learning Labs to inspiring speakers, visionary leaders, and networking spaces, Inman Connect offers something for every unique need and challenge. Collaboration, not competition: The spirit of collaboration at Inman Connect connects you with people who may think, act, or believe differently than you do. You’ll forge paths forward together. Special pricing for teams for over 5: Take advantage of special pricing for small and large groups available before Aug. 1, and offer your team an experience they will remember!

