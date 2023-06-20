Consistently creating and posting your video content on social media helps you stand out and make an impact in your market.

Team leader and loan officer Rick Guerrero Jr. shares his wit and wisdom of how he is navigating the downturn and recommends some tips and resources to help you get out of the summer slump. If you feel like this is going to be an endless summer, with these strategies in place, you can find a great starting point to reach the other side of the slowdown.

In the ever-changing world of real estate, success hinges on our ability to adapt and navigate through both good times and challenging periods. Throughout my career, I’ve experienced the highs and lows and realized how we approach those difficult times defines us.

Let’s take a look at some eye-opening statistics. The average consumer spends 2 hours and 27 minutes on social media daily. The average American checks their mobile device 159 times a day.

Most Americans are active on social media and rely on their smartphones for information and entertainment. As real estate professionals, we need to meet them where they are.

Real-world examples

1. Valuable tips

Creating short-form, clear content that shares high-value tips with consumers and other members of your audience is a great way to kickstart your content plan.

2. Market update

Get in the know with your local, regional and state market statistics. This will help you better understand niche markets in your area and establish yourself as a local expert.

3. Don’t be afraid to let your personality shine through

A great way to stay in touch with current clients and virtually meet new clients is to create content that lets your personality set you apart from your competitors.

4. Find a partner

Your content should build trust and credibility, positioning you as the Realtor of choice. Find other industry leaders to collab with to help your content grow to new audiences.

Big takeaway

Remember, one of the best ways to get out of a slump is just to get started. A great content plan will help you feel more connected with your audience. Practice writing your scripts so you are familiar with the content before you start filming; it will help you feel more natural on camera.

Content is king to market and effectively advertise yourself in this digital age. Consistently post daily content that engages potential buyers and sellers. Show them why you’re the expert, the go-to person in the real estate market.

Rick Guerrero is the Director of Branch Sales and Strategic Partnerships at US Mortgage Corp. You can follow him on Facebook or connect with him on LinkedIn.