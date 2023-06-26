Stacey Soleil, head of community and industry relations at Follow Up Boss, is a force to be reckoned with in the real estate industry, cultivating a community-first approach, fostering an environment of inclusion, equity and diversity.

Inman contributor Brandon Doyle made it his goal to interview 100 real estate professionals. Here’s a Snapshot of those conversations.

Stacey Soleil, head of community and industry relations at Follow Up Boss, is a force to be reckoned with in the real estate industry. With over 20 years of experience, she has cultivated a community-first approach, fostering an environment of inclusion, equity and diversity.

“Community building gets me excited,” says Soleil. “Ensuring the communities I’m involved in reflect a space of diversity, equity, and inclusion. A sense of greater purpose and belonging is the goal.”

Soleil is known for her authentic, active engagement with the communities she serves. This dedication to authenticity is evident in her advice to agents, encouraging them to leverage their sphere of influence (SOI).

“Take a hard look at all the places you’ve built up connections over the years and add those people into your pipeline. These people are your sphere… If you can work on creating a referrable experience for all those that you connect with, your referral business will most certainly start to skyrocket regardless of the economy,” Soleil advises.

In her current role at Follow Up Boss, a major part of her day-to-day activities involves structuring, organizing, and managing people and personalities. “From both the community and industry sides of my role, my goal is to make our clients feel seen, heard, respected and guided,” she says.

Soleil’s success, she says, comes from working for a visionary CEO and recognizing that success stems from the people you surround yourself with. “Literally every single thing I do is in partnership with someone else,” she explains.

When asked about how to shift the industry away from a “Cool Kids Club” mentality, Soleil emphasizes the importance of contribution and supportiveness over superficial popularity. “The way to become the “Cool Kid” is to be smart, strategic, come from a place of contribution and just genuinely love helping people,” she asserts.

In terms of consolidating contact information from multiple sources, Soleil suggests organizing and cleaning up data. She recommends taking time each day to comb through your database and update it accordingly, ensuring an authentic connection the next time you reach out to someone from your database.

A devoted attendee and speaker at Inman Connect, Soleil attributes much of her success to the conference. “Everything I am today is rooted in my experiences thanks to Inman. From attending the events as a spectator, to becoming an ambassador to later actually speaking on stage…Inman has been both a door opener and an eye opener for me.”

She is also a strong supporter of WomanUP!, a community designed by women but created for all. “Our mission is focused on curating diverse, community-driven content & events that support and empower women & underserved communities to become the leaders this industry deserves & needs.”

Soleil’s advice to young women aspiring to leadership roles in real estate? “Think big, document all of your ideas, don’t be afraid to speak up and even if your ideas are rejected time and time again, if you believe in them, refine your pitch and try again from a different angle.”

Soleil’s dedication to community-building, her innovative approach to her role, and her commitment to empowering women in the real estate industry make her a remarkable figure in the field. As she continues to influence and shape the industry, her impact is sure to be felt for years to come.

In all, Stacey Soleil embodies the drive and dedication that’s needed to make a real impact in the real estate industry. Her approach to community building and customer-centricity is not just inspirational, but a roadmap for how businesses can thrive in a changing landscape. The core of her success lies in her ability to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion in every interaction, creating a sense of belonging for all.

Her relentless focus on empowering women and underserved communities is a testament to her commitment to elevating the industry as a whole. As she continues to push boundaries and inspire others, Stacey’s vision, passion and expertise make her an invaluable voice in the realm of real estate.

So, if there’s anything to take away from Stacey Soleil’s inspiring journey, it’s that the heart of any successful venture lies in its people. And by nurturing these relationships with authenticity, engagement and a genuine desire to uplift others, we can all create a more inclusive, equitable and successful industry.