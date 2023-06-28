In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

After the first six months of 2023, some of the pontificators aren’t quite sure what’s happening in real estate. We have reached the halfway mark and the data has been collected to give us, perhaps, a glimpse into what the rest of the year may hold.

The numbers

The National Association of Realtors reported in April that sales were down year over year by 22 percent. January marked the fifth consecutive month U.S. new home construction fell. Many firms have announced layoffs, but I’m betting those people were not agents.

Multi-family looks strong for the moment but could face financing issues in the future. Single-family home sales are edging up, constrained by lack of inventory. Prices are going down as interest rates rise.

At the same time, some of those entities who saw single-family homes as an investment have hit the wall. And now cometh bank crisis 2.0 to add more uncertainty while a whiff of recession lingers in the air.

When you dig through the analysis, it seems to be a matter of point of view, largely. One thing is clear; a shift is taking place. I’ve been through quite a few, so I ought to know.

As I began my real estate career, interest rates rose steadily from nine percent to highs never seen before and peaked around twenty percent. I didn’t leave the business, I learned creative finance. I bought the house I live in today by taking subject to an existing FHA loan at 7.5 percent, a new second trust deed at 17 percent and the seller carried a third at 10 percent for a blended rate of 12 percent. And no one laughed.

Today my interest rate is 3.65 percent. Having had that experience, I say to nervous buyers, “You marry the property not the loan rate.” And I still love my home.

Here are the nine ideas and strategies you need to adopt to flourish in any market:

1. Interest rates don’t matter

While it is true that some borrowers will be unable to qualify for funds, it is also important to keep in mind the value of the mortgage interest tax deduction which tends to soften the blow of higher rates.

2. Rising prices, falling prices: Who cares?

They are two sides of the same coin. Much of the recent inventory shortage has been exacerbated by institutional buyers. Price inflation came from entities overpaying with Wall Street money and pushing out owner-occupiers. International buyers also invested heavily in American homes.

3. The business of real estate is not the real estate business

The agents and brokers who are out in their communities are the real estate business. The brand owners, the financiers, the leveragers of Wall Street money are the business of real estate, and this is where the layoffs are increasing as revenue declines.

Their collective view is that we are headed for difficult times. But they had a good run and now we will see what, if any, value they bring to the street. But we will go on, and some of us will have our best years ever.