Listing Showcase is part of Zillow’s new ShowingTime+ brand and is currently available to a select group of agents that partner with the portal giant, according to the company.

As part of its ongoing efforts to lean into both ShowingTime and artificial intelligence, Zillow on Tuesday announced a new premium tool that is designed to create more immersive and customized listings.

Zillow calls the new tool Listing Showcase. It’s part of the company’s relatively new ShowingTime+ brand which launched last fall and brought together a variety of products for agents. Listing Showcase uses AI to respond to users’ preferences and select primary banner images for properties, according to a statement. The tool also includes interactive floor plans and uses AI to attach listing photos to locations within those floor plans.

Listing Showcase properties will also appear higher up in consumers’ personalized search feeds of homes.

Mike Lane, vice president of ShowingTime+, described the tool in a statement as creating an “unmatched listing experience for agents and sellers.”

“As soon as shoppers land on a Showcase listing, they’ll be virtually transported into the home, giving them a deep understanding of the home’s flow, architecture and design — all before visiting in person,” Lane continued. “Listing Showcase is the first of its kind — a listing experience that captivates shoppers, wows sellers, and gives agents a powerful tool to help them win more listings and grow their business.”

Zillow’s statement goes on to note that listings using the tool “combine the power of AI with the nuance of an agent’s deep local expertise to create a premium experience for shoppers not found anywhere else.” The statement also describes the tool as a “super listing” feature that will create an entirely new user experience.

Agents using the Listing Showcase can rely on AI to create banner images and interactive floor plans, or they can use AI as a starting point and then add their own customizations.

As of Tuesday, Listing Showcase is available to a select group of agents that partner with Zillow in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego and Seattle. The company has plans to roll the tool out in most other major U.S. markets over the rest of the year.

Listing Showcase is “an exclusive offering that is sold by subscription,” according to the statement. Pricing varies by area, and agents are given a limited number of listings within the area they purchase that they can elevate using Listing Showcase.

Agents interested in getting access to Listing Showcase can sign up on a waitlist.

The launch of Listing Showcase is part of Zillow’s ongoing efforts to branch out into new ventures and technologies. Those efforts fall broadly within the company’s Zillow 2.0 initiative, which was once invested in iBuying but more recently has been about building a suite of technology tools, such as automated floor plans and a “super app.”

An important part of Zillow’s push into new ventures is ShowingTime, the popular home showing management company that the portal acquired in 2021.

When Zillow announced ShowingTime+ last year, it revealed that the brand would house not just ShowingTime but also Bridge Interactive, dotloop and Zillow’s Rich Media Experience team, which oversees 3D tours and interactive floor plans. ShowingTime+ Senior Vice President Jun Choo said in a statement at the time that the brand “very simply, means ‘more.'”

Tuesday’s statement further reads that the “entire ShowingTime+ software suite helps agents and brokers operate their businesses more efficiently, win more customers and elevate the experience of buying and selling for their clients.”

Hedda Parashos, CEO of Palisade Realty in San Diego and a current user of Listing Showcase, described the new tool in the statement as a “no-brainer for our business.”

“Being a part of Listing Showcase,” Parashos added, “is like having an online billboard for our brand and business.”

