Tune in to today's video to better understand how to utilize Instagram to grow your business.

Social media has emerged as a powerful tool for agents to connect, engage and, ultimately, convert leads. Among the myriad of platforms available, Instagram stands out as a goldmine for nurturing relationships and turning conversations into valuable business opportunities.

In today’s Access class, Michelle Berman of Berman Media PD provides her blueprint for success, giving agents a detailed guide on how to leverage the platform to its fullest potential.

Understanding the lead funnel, creating your engagement tracker, staying top of mind and cultivating connections — Berman discusses it all, providing strategies for initiating those conversations, nurturing leads and, ultimately, transforming DMs into converted business.

Subscribe to Inman Access to learn how to harness the power of Instagram, elevate your lead generation efforts, and witness your business soar to new heights.

