Mauricio Umansky separates from wife Kyle Richards: Report

Umansky, the founder of luxury brokerage The Agency, has been married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for decades, and over the years the duo became reality TV stars together.

MLS turns back on franchisors after settling commission case for $3M

Homesellers plan to use funds from MLS PIN, the largest multiple listing service in New England, to continue antitrust litigation against Anywhere, Keller Williams, RE/MAX and HomeServices.

NAR pushes back on harassment claim amid growing agent backlash

The National Association of Realtors tapped an independent law firm to investigate sexual and racial harassment allegations, ultimately choosing to “reject” claims made by a former employee.

Woman withdraws case accusing NAR, Kenny Parcell of harassment

Janelle Brevard initially sued the National Association of Realtors, claiming her firing was a form of harassment and retaliation. The case ended Thursday, though many questions still remain.

Procrastinate much? 7 things agents have put off far too long

Will you be ready when the market takes off again? The answer to that question, Jimmy Burgess writes, depends on whether you act now to prepare or continue to put off the things you know you need to do in your business.

