Umansky, the founder of luxury brokerage The Agency, has been married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for decades, and over the years the duo became reality TV stars together.

Mauricio Umansky, a California-based broker who founded and leads The Agency, has separated from his wife Kyle Richards, a reality TV star known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to a new report.

The report, published Monday in People, states that Umansky and Richards have “been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof.” The report cites an unnamed source “close to the pair” and also claims the duo “remain amicable.”

Umansky is best-known to Inman readers for founding luxury brokerage The Agency in 2011. Since then, the company has expanded across the U.S. and the globe, begun a franchise business, launched auxiliary service ventures, and even become a developer. The company’s rapidly expanding efforts have made Umansky a well-recognized figure in the real estate community.

For non-real estate professionals, however, Umansky is perhaps even better-known for his relationship to Richards, who began working as an actor as a child and eventually achieved superstardom after appearing for more than a decade as a main cast member on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Umansky also appeared on the show, and last year became the star of his own program, Buying Beverly Hills, on Netflix. Several of Umansky’s daughters with Richards have also appeared on the program.

According to People, Umansky and Richards first met at a nightclub in 1994, later marrying in 1996.

The relationship became central not just to their dual TV careers, but also to Umansky’s job in real estate; Richards’ half sister is Kathy Hilton, who is married to Los Angeles real estate mogul Richard Hilton.

Richard Hilton is the co-founder of brokerage Hilton & Hyland, where Umansky worked before venturing out on his own with The Agency.

Despite being brothers-in-law, Umansky and Richard Hilton — also father to socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton — have also made headlines over the years for their public feud.

However in 2019, Inman asked Umansky about the feud, to which the real estate star said, “we’re good. We’ve made up, we’re family.”

“We’ve been good for over a year,” Umansky continued, speaking of his relationship to Richard Hilton. “We were definitely in a fight for a while. And it was real. But the families have made up and it was fantastic. We’ve been good for solidly over a year. At the end of the day, time heals everything. Eventually when you put family together for different events — Christmas, Thanksgiving, a birthday party — time eventually heals it.”

