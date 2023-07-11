For two days only, July 11 and 12, you’ve got a chance to score great deals for yourself, your business and clients.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, July 11 and 12 are like your birthday, Christmas and Customer Appreciation Day all rolled into one. That’s right, it’s Prime Day(s), the most wonderful time of the year for scoring great deals and deep discounts on everything you need to run your business and delight your clients.

Not a Prime member? Check your family and friend group to find someone who’ll order on your behalf. And don’t forget that plenty of other retailers schedule their own big sales for this week. Target’s Circle Week is going on now as well, providing plenty of additional great deals. Walmart’s version is Walmart+ Week, and yes, you guessed it, it’s going on now, too.

Missed out on something this week or need some upscale closing and referral gifts? Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale offers early access beginning on the 17th.

I’ve linked to a few of Amazon’s best deals for your real estate business, but dig into your Wishlist and see what else has gone on sale. You may find that the item you’ve been eyeing (and saving up for) is suddenly totally affordable.

Mix and match Ring doorbells, cameras, video monitors and more at a great price. This makes an ideal client gift or a desirable smart home upgrade your clients can install before they list if they’re looking for a quick update.

If you love Apple but don’t love the price tags on their products, Prime Day offers you a chance to upgrade your personal electronics without the sticker shock. Apple watches, AirPods, iPads and wireless charging stations are all on sale, along with a host of accessories.

If your goal for 2023 was to start a podcast, but you haven’t made much headway because of the expense involved, this is a great time to put your plans into forward motion. A Blue Yeti microphone, equipment bundles, lighting, and even an On Air sign — they’re all waiting for you at a deep discount.

If you’ve been making do with your outdated, glitchy laptop, this is a great time to upgrade. You’ll find a wide variety of brands and price points from under $200 upward, with percentage discounts of as much as 32 percent.

Get a new vacuum and a Yeti cooler to use for your next open house. Stock up on valuable closing gifts that are sure to delight your clients. Get a new rug for your office at 75 percent off. There’s no time like now to get everything you (and your clients) need for the months ahead.

Everyone’s trying to watch their pennies this year, so don’t miss this opportunity to think ahead and stock up on the things you’ll need to carry you through the rest of 2023 in high style.