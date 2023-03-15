Want to take your client relationships to the next level and have some fun while doing it? Trainer Darryl Davis suggests client appreciation parties — with a twist.

Want to take your client relationships to the next level and have some fun while doing it? Think client appreciation parties — with a twist.

I love the idea of bringing top clients together once a year to celebrate and connect. In our recent coaching member brainstorming session, we had an agent share that her community has a pickleball court and that she was bringing the neighbors together for a pickleball potluck. So, my team, of course, came up with a tagline for her: “You never have to be in a pickle about real estate questions or needs; just call me.”

That spurred the inspiration for us to put together some additional fun, engaging, outside-the-box client appreciation ideas for agents.

Here are 7 event ideas you might want to try

1. Uncork and unwind

Break out the vino and host a wine-tasting event. You can rent a local winery or even a local wine shop. Hire a sommelier to educate guests on the different types of wines and offer appetizers to complement the wine tastings. This is a great way to invite your VIP clients to sip, savor and socialize.

2. The Spice is Right cooking class

Another great idea is to host a cooking class for your clients. Hire a chef to come in and teach your clients how to prepare a few dishes while providing them with the ingredients and tools they need to do so. This is a great way to build camaraderie and provide an interactive experience for your clients.

3. Property Punchlines comedy show

Hire a local comedian to create a comedy routine about the joys and challenges of buying and selling homes. It’s a fun way to entertain your clients with a fun real estate spin.

4. Property Puzzles and Pals game night

Hosting a game night is a fun way to bring your clients together for some friendly competition. Provide a variety of board games, card games and other activities and offer refreshments to keep the energy up.

5. Real Estate Jeopardy night

Create a game show-style competition where clients can test their knowledge of real estate. You can create categories like “Mortgage Terms,” “Famous Real Estate Movies,” “Famous Real Estate Disasters,” “Home Improvement DIY, and “Types of Home Inspections” to make it fun and interactive. You could even host this kind of event via Zoom.

6. Community Care-a-thon charity event

Hosting a charity event is a great way to show your clients that you care about more than just the bottom line. Choose a charity that you and your clients are passionate about and plan a fundraising event. This is a great way to give back to the community and build goodwill with your clients.

7. ‘Reel’ Estate movie night

Host a movie night for your clients by renting out a local theater or hosting in a park with a blow-up screen and projector. Choose a popular movie or a classic film, and provide popcorn and snacks for your clients to enjoy during the screening. This is a fun and family-friendly way to bring your clients together and enjoy a shared experience.

My team and I are all about bringing joy and fun back to the real estate game and getting out of the box and out of your comfort zones. Now, I do tell agents that if they don’t have the money to spend on marketing events then they shouldn’t spend it. There are so many powerful ways to generate business and leads that cost nothing or next to nothing: Find some of those here.

If you do have the budget, however, and you’re ready to splurge a little to create an event that helps create a buzz within your sphere and community that almost always leads to referrals and new business, then try these event ideas on for size.

Partner with your preferred vendors to help share the cost and the workload so that everyone has a great time mixing mingling, and creating memories.