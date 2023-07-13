It doesn’t matter that there are fewer buyers to compete against. Rising mortgage rates and depleted inventory continue to erode options.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

An upswing in both mortgage rates and home prices in recent months has ensured that buyers with steady incomes are once again losing purchasing power on the market.

As rates crept back up near 7 percent, buyers looking to lock in a $3,000 house payment lost $30,000 in purchasing power in the last five months alone, according to the latest report from Redfin’s data team. And rising home prices appear to be pushing even more homes further out of reach.

The median home-sale price was 1.5 percent higher in the four-week period ending July 9 than it was at the same point last year. That’s the first year-over-year increase in home prices Redfin has reported since February.

How is this kind of upward price momentum possible in a market where pending home sales are down 15 percent year over year? It’s not just buyers that have been leaving the market. Sellers are bailing even more quickly, with new listings down 27 percent since the same period last year.

For buyers, the rise in mortgage rates in recent months has exacerbated the issue. Nearly all homeowners have a mortgage rate below 6 percent now, and many would-be movers locked in rates below 4 percent by either purchasing or refinancing during the early pandemic era of ultra-cheap loans.

But buyers may get a boost if rates come back down, and Redfin Economic Research Lead Chen Zhao expects just that after reviewing the most recent inflation data.

“Because elevated mortgage rates are responsible for both of today’s major homebuying challenges–high monthly housing payments and low inventory–any decline is welcome news for buyers,” she said in a statement. “But even though rates will come down slightly, they’ll likely remain well above 6% until the Fed sees several more months of inflation readings closer to their target.”

In the meantime, however, mortgage rates have been pushing upward closer to 7 percent, back nearly as high as their recent peak in October.

In the four-week period ending July 6, this rate spike has moved the monthly mortgage payment on the median home by asking price to $2,627. That’s about $300 more per month than at this time last year, and only a slight dip from the all-time high of the previous few months.

 

Chart by Redfin

Email Daniel Houston

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×