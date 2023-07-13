There’s a desperate need for more housing inventory in the country, but Dr. Lee Davenport points out that developers must still follow the rules and respect the rights of others.

In many parts of the U.S., we are in a housing shortage. There is a desperate need for more inventory, with NAR estimating that 320,000 homes are needed across the nation to balance the market.

But what’s the cost of new construction?

“All too often, when we see injustices, both great and small, we think, That’s terrible, but we do nothing. We say nothing. We let other people fight their own battles. We remain silent because silence is easier. Qui tacet consentire videtur is Latin for ‘Silence gives consent.’ When we say nothing, when we do nothing, we are consenting to these trespasses against us.” ― Roxane Gay, Bad Feminist

Many factors contribute to the rising costs of land and home building, but one thing new construction should not cost is the displacement of current homeowners, like in the video below. I am thankful that the South Carolina Realtors were quick to mobilize in this specific instance after a quick Instagram tag.

As Realtors, we, likely more than anyone else in our communities, have an opportunity to ensure that people are not forced off their land or out of their homes. That is the other side of the fair housing coin.

Advocating for fair housing unquestionably includes the buying, leasing and selling for fair market value aspect. However, it also includes the ability to peacefully stay for generations and leave a legacy. These are all parts of genuine, fair housing access and opportunity, which needs our advocacy.

Our neighbors need our advocacy (as professionals that know the ins and outs of real estate as well as “America’s largest trade association”).

You may not be in South Carolina to advocate in this particular situation, but I encourage you to connect with your state’s land/home preservation groups. For example, here in Georgia, the state government’s website has a list of preservation societies around the state. Your state may have something similar.

There are likely other instances of fair housing infringement that would allow you, as the expert real estate professional, along with our armies (a.k.a. teams, offices and associations) to intervene on behalf of legacy homeowners and landowners.

“​​I would rather us all do something about the injustices of the world, even if it’s not everything, or everything every time, or everything every time perfectly. I want us to push back even if it sounds like a whisper or a question asked.” — Austin Channing Brown

Lee Davenport is a licensed real estate broker, trainer and coach. Follow her on YouTube or visit her website.