Sellers are always seeking ways to maximize their return on investment when selling a home. Mauricio Umansky shares the key updates to focus on so they can get the most out of the transaction.

In the competitive world of real estate, sellers are always seeking ways to maximize their return on investment (ROI) when selling their homes. While there are numerous factors that contribute to a successful sale, strategically updating your home can significantly enhance its appeal to potential buyers and command a higher selling price.

In this article, I’ll share my insight on areas sellers should focus their efforts in order to achieve the greatest ROI. Please note that none of these are 100 percent guaranteed to raise value, but they’re all great ideas to put your best foot forward when you put your home on the market.

Enhance the kitchen and bathrooms

When it comes to updating your home, the kitchen and bathrooms are two areas that deserve special attention. These spaces are known to be the heart of the home and often play a pivotal role in a buyer’s decision-making process.

Consider modernizing your kitchen with new appliances, countertops and cabinetry while also paying attention to fixtures, lighting and flooring. In the bathrooms, replace outdated fixtures, update the tile or flooring, and consider adding luxurious features like rainfall showerheads or heated floors. These upgrades can significantly enhance the overall appeal and value of your home.

Maximize curb appeal

First impressions matter, and that starts at the curb. Enhancing your home’s curb appeal not only attracts potential buyers but also increases its perceived value. Invest in landscaping improvements, such as well-maintained lawns, manicured gardens and colorful flower beds.

In areas where drought is an issue, embrace water-efficient plantings — which is also a great way to cut utility costs. Repaint the front door and consider replacing or refreshing exterior siding or paint, if necessary. Adding outdoor lighting fixtures can create an inviting atmosphere during evening showings. Remember, a visually appealing exterior sets the stage for an impressive interior.

Prioritize energy efficiency

In today’s environmentally conscious world, energy-efficient features are highly sought after by buyers. Installing energy-efficient windows, adding insulation and upgrading your HVAC system can not only lower utility bills but also make your home more appealing.

Buyers appreciate the long-term cost savings and the reduced environmental impact. Highlighting these energy-saving features during the selling process can be a significant selling point and positively impact your home’s perceived value.

Create open floor plans

Open floor plans have become increasingly popular in recent years and for a good reason. Buyers are looking for homes that offer seamless transitions between living spaces, creating a sense of openness and flow.

Consider removing non-structural walls or reconfiguring the layout to create a more spacious and open feel. By maximizing natural light and improving the flow between rooms, you can breathe new life into your home and attract potential buyers seeking a modern living experience.

Seek smart home technology

The integration of smart home technology has revolutionized the way we live. Incorporating smart features into your home can increase its desirability and perceived value. Consider installing a smart thermostat, security system or automated lighting system. These features not only enhance convenience but also provide added security, energy efficiency and control over the home environment.

Presenting a technologically advanced home can be a powerful selling point, especially for buyers seeking a connected, modern and seamless lifestyle.

Fresh paint and flooring

A fresh coat of paint and updated flooring can work wonders in transforming the look and feel of a home. Neutral tones are generally recommended, as they appeal to a wider range of buyers and allow them to envision their own style within the space.

If your budget allows, consider upgrading flooring to hardwood or high-quality laminate, as they offer a timeless appeal and durability. These relatively inexpensive updates can provide a significant return on investment by making your home feel more modern, clean and move-in ready.

you can significantly elevate your home’s value and attract buyers who are willing to pay a premium for a well-maintained and thoughtfully updated property. Remember, investing in a home before selling can be a worthwhile endeavor that pays off in the long run.

Mauricio Umansky is the founder and CEO of The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.