Find out how LA’s Elite Home Staging creates luxe interiors that not only get sold, but sell for top dollar. Chris Pollinger delves into their top staging strategies.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

In the world of luxury real estate, staging plays a pivotal role in capturing the attention of discerning buyers and maximizing the selling price of a property. To uncover the secrets behind the success of Elite Home Staging, a renowned staging company in Los Angeles, I had the opportunity to sit down with Senior Stylist Nicole Senia and CEO Samantha Senia of Elite Home Staging.

Together, they shared their invaluable insights on three key strategies they employ to stage luxury homes for maximum impact and top prices.

Maximize space to create an illusion of grandeur

One of the fundamental principles of effective staging is to optimize the available space in a home. Nicole emphasized the importance of carefully selecting furniture to create an illusion of spaciousness. “Choosing the correct furniture is crucial,” she stated. “Light colors and mirrors are our allies in making a room feel larger.”

The use of light-colored furniture helps brighten the space, making it feel more open and inviting. Additionally, incorporating mirrors strategically can further enhance this effect, reflecting natural light and creating the illusion of depth. By leveraging these techniques, Elite Home Staging skillfully transforms even compact rooms into visually expansive areas that leave a lasting impression on potential buyers.

According to a survey conducted by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), 83 percent of buyer’s agents agree that staging a home makes it easier for buyers to visualize the property as their future home. Furthermore, 44 percent of buyers’ agents reported that staged homes had a positive impact on their clients’ perception of the home’s value.

By utilizing space-maximizing techniques such as light colors and mirrors, Elite Home Staging skillfully transforms even compact rooms into visually expansive areas that leave a lasting impression on potential buyers.

Create a fresh and timeless ambiance

When it comes to luxury home staging, the devil is in the details, and Samantha revealed a powerful secret that adds a touch of elegance to every room. “We rely on white linens in beddings and towels to curate a clean, crisp feeling for new buyers,” she explained. White linens exude a sense of luxury and sophistication, while also serving as a blank canvas for potential buyers to envision their own personal style.

Samantha advised against the excessive use of bold colors like pink, particularly in children’s rooms. Instead, she suggested incorporating subtle pops of color through pillows, artwork, or throws. This allows potential buyers to experience a tasteful hint of personality while still maintaining a neutral and versatile ambiance.

By utilizing white linens as a foundation and carefully integrating accents, Elite Home Staging strikes the perfect balance between timeless elegance and subtle individuality.

Research conducted by the Home Staging Resource revealed that staged homes spent 73 percent less time on the market compared to their unstaged counterparts. Additionally, the Real Estate Staging Association (RESA) reported that staged homes sold on average for 10 percent to 20 percent more than non-staged homes.

By leveraging the power of white linens and creating a timeless ambiance, Elite Home Staging ensures that their staged properties stand out from the competition, attracting buyers and commanding top prices.

Understand the target demographic

In the luxury real estate market, every property has its unique selling points, and Elite Home Staging recognizes the importance of aligning their designs with the expectations and preferences of potential buyers. Nicole emphasized the significance of conducting thorough research and understanding the demographics of the area in which the property is located.

“Before starting any design, we delve deep into the buyer demographic,” Nicole explained. “Is it a family-oriented neighborhood, or is it more popular among celebrities or single bachelors? Is the home situated by the beach or in the bustling heart of the city?”

By answering these questions, Elite Home Staging is able to tailor their designs to resonate with the target buyers, making the property more appealing and increasing its chances of commanding top prices.

These secrets to staging luxury homes provide invaluable insights for business owners in the luxury real estate industry. By maximizing space, utilizing white linens effectively and understanding the target demographic, staging professionals can significantly enhance the appeal of properties and maximize their selling potential.

The statistics speak for themselves, with research showing that professionally staged homes sell faster and for higher prices compared to their non-staged counterparts. By incorporating these strategies into your own business, you can set yourself apart from the competition and drive success in the luxury real estate market.

As a luxury real estate business owner, incorporating these strategies can set you apart from the competition and drive success in an increasingly competitive market. By creating a sense of grandeur, a timeless ambiance, and aligning designs with the desires of potential buyers, you can elevate the perceived value of a property and ensure a prosperous transaction.

In the dynamic world of luxury real estate, Elite Home Staging has mastered the art of staging homes to perfection, and their success is a testament to the power of strategic staging techniques. By implementing these secrets in your own business, you can unlock the full potential of every property and achieve remarkable results for both your clients and your bottom line.

Chris Pollinger, founder and managing partner of RE Luxe Leaders, is the profit whisperer to the leadership elite in the business of luxury real estate. He is a national speaker, consultant and leadership coach. Learn more about his broker, manager and team leader growth programs at RELuxeLeaders.com