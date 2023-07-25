The world’s largest franchisor of residential real estate brands posted a profitable quarter for the first time since the 3Q22 despite reporting sagging revenues of $1.7 billion in line with expectations.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Anywhere Real Estate navigated a treacherous cycle of shrinking sales transactions to post $19 million in profit during the second quarter of 2023 despite plummeting revenues, according to an earnings call Tuesday morning.

The world’s largest franchisor of residential real estate brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker and Better Homes and Gardens, posted a profitable quarter for the first time since the third quarter of 2022 despite reporting sagging revenues of $1.7 billion in line with its own expectations.

The real estate services company formerly known as Realogy also reported profits of 17 cents per share for the three-month period ending June 30.

“In the midst of a challenging housing market, we delivered results in line with our expectations and continue to invest to set Anywhere up for an even stronger future,” Anywhere President and CEO Ryan Schneider said in a statement Tuesday morning. “We are accelerating our strategy, which includes growing our high-margin franchise business, expanding our luxury leadership, simplifying and integrating the consumer transaction experience, and further transforming our cost base as we position Anywhere to lead real estate to what’s next.”

The quarter marks a return to profitability for Anywhere, which began the year with a $138 million loss under its belt from the first quarter as revenues fell 31 percent year over year and the company found itself burdened with legal fees tied to an ongoing anti-trust lawsuit newly certified in March as a class action case. The period marked the second unprofitable quarter after reporting a loss of $453 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. 

Markets reacted positively to the earnings, with the company’s stock price shooting up 8.5 percent at open and closing at $8.70 a share.

The second quarter also saw Anywhere’s commission splits climb 32 basis points year over year, which the company attributed to an improved competitive environment. However, transaction volume was down 23 percent annually to 279,000 closed transactions and closed home sale sides fell 23 percent to 203,928. 

Alongside the earnings report, the firm announced Tuesday morning in a call with investors that it had entered into a debt exchange agreement with the investment manager Angelo Gordon and that it intended to deliver $200 million in cost savings for the full year, having already delivered $100 million at the halfway point. 

The company ended the second quarter with $179 million in cash and cash equivalents after ending the first quarter with only $122 million on hand. At the end of 2022, it had $214 million in cash.

Anywhere delivered impressive results in the second quarter despite a tough real estate market,” Charlotte Simonelli, Anywhere executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, said in a statement. “We continue to be laser-focused on what is in our control, including driving meaningful cost savings, making progress on our agent commission costs, and opportunistically reducing our debt with the transaction we announced this morning.”

Developing

Email Ben Verde

Anywhere
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×