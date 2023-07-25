In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Meet nine of the real estate industry titans taking the stage at Inman Connect to share their expertise, advice and thought leadership with you in two weeks.

Jason Aleem speaking at Inman Connect

Jason Aleem, senior vice president of real estate operations at Redfin

Currently serving as senior vice president at Redfin, Jason Aleem plays a critical role in the company’s growth by overseeing sales strategy, agent training and client service.

 

 

Austin Allison, co-founder and CEOAustin Allison speaking at Inman Connect

Visionary and seasoned entrepreneur, Austin Allison serves as the CEO of Pacaso, a company he co-founded to democratize second home ownership.

 

 

 

Tim Birkmeier speaking at Inman ConnectTim Birkmeier, president of Rocket Mortgage 

Responsible for driving top-line revenue and forging strategic partnerships as president of Rocket Mortgage, Tim Birkmeier makes homeownership accessible through innovative technology.

 

 

Mike Delprete speaking at Inman ConnectMike DelPrete, real estate tech strategist

As a globally renowned real estate tech strategist, Mike DelPrete’s expertise and evidence-based analysis of the industry has been featured in publications like the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and The Economist.

 

 

Guy Gal speaking at Inman Connect

Guy Gal, CEO and co-founder of Side

Tech entrepreneur, innovator and angel investor at Side, Guy Gal partners with top-producing real estate agents to create, grow, and transform their businesses into market-leading ventures.

 

 

Liz Gehringer speaking at Inman Connect

Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands

Liz Gehringer is responsible for strategic growth and operations across Coldwell Banker Affiliates, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21 and ERA Real Estate. Gehringer brings extensive experience in franchise operations, legal expertise, and a strong commitment to diversity and ethics in the industry.

 

Sharran speaking at Inman Connect

Sharran Srivatsaa, president of The Real Brokerage

A distinguished thought leader and now the President of The Real Brokerage, Sharran Srivatsaa oversees the company’s growth, agent attraction, and education initiatives.

 

 

Robert Reffkin speaking at Inman ConnectRobert Reffkin, founder and CEO of Compass

Robert Reffkin founded Compass in 2012, drawing inspiration from his mother, Ruth, a longtime real estate agent. Under his leadership, Compass ascended to become the country’s #1 real estate brokerage per RealTrends in the United States, achieving half a trillion dollars in real estate sales.

 

 

Sue Yannaconne speaking at Inman ConnectSue Yannacone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands

As the President and CEO of Anywhere Brands, Sue Yannacone oversees a portfolio of real estate franchise brands and drives success with over 21,000 offices and 332,000 brokers and sales associates.

Witness the gathering of the brightest minds in real estate as they share their expertise on stage this summer, Aug. 8-10. Don’t miss the opportunity for professional growth at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

Reserve your ticket

 

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×