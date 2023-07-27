Former Keller Williams CEO Chris Heller previously served as OJO’s chief real estate officer. Jerimiah Taylor, formerly a vice president at OJO, will step into Heller’s previous role, the company said.

Citing significant recent growth, real estate technology company OJO announced Thursday that it is promoting two executives, including industry veteran Chris Heller.

Chris Heller

Heller, who is perhaps best known in the real estate industry as a former CEO of Keller Williams, will become president of OJO. For the last four years, Heller had been serving as OJO’s chief real estate officer.

A statement from OJO describes Heller as “one of the industry’s most visible leaders over the past two decades,” and notes that in his new role he’ll “work directly alongside CEO and founder John Berkowitz as the company reaches its next evolution.”

In addition to Heller, OJO has also promoted Jerimiah Taylor to fill Heller’s previous spot as chief real estate officer. Taylor had been serving at the company as a vice president of real estate and mortgage services. He has also worked as an agent and team leader and sold a startup he founded in 2019, among other accomplishments, according to OJO’s statement.

Jerimiah Taylor

The statement frames Taylor’s promotion as part of an effort to further advance OJO’s offerings.

“The move to add Taylor to the executive team will help propel OJO to its next phase of growth, as it re-imagines how real estate professionals, portals, and consumers interact, while ensuring all stakeholders have success in the homeownership journey,” the statement notes.

OJO has had a busy year and just last month debuted two new programs dubbed OJO Pro and OJO Pro+ for top-producing teams. Both programs build on OJO’s existing referral services which provide live lead introductions and concierge assistance, among other services, to both teams and agents.

However at the time OJO announced the new programs, Heller told Inman that in the case of OJO Pro+ the goal is to work exclusively with just a handful of top-performing teams in each market.

Thursday’s statement on the executive elevations notes that OJO Pro+ “has already partnered with hundreds of the industry’s top real estate teams and became a major engine of the company’s growth in just three months.”

Taylor expressed enthusiasm about the promotion in the statement, saying he is “thrilled to have the opportunity to join OJO’s leadership team.”

“I’m excited to continue working alongside this incredible team to create more successful homeowners, while helping real estate agents reach new professional heights,” he continued.

John Berkowitz

Berkowitz also praised Taylor, describing him as a “conduit between understanding the needs of real estate professionals and consumers.”

“I am confident that this is the team that’s going to take OJO to new heights,” Berkowitz added, “and provide tremendous value for our consumers, partners and investors.”

