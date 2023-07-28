In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

How to plant your geo-farm to harvest closed sales this fall

Know you need to create a farm, but not sure where to start? This step-by-step guide from Jimmy Burgess will help you choose your neighborhoods and market them effectively.

‘Get creative’: As inventory drops, agents dust off trusted techniques

With sales down and inventory low, agents are combing social media, calling expireds and seeking out people with major life milestones. In other words, they’re meeting the moment with creativity.

3 free and easy marketing ideas that work in this market

When times get tough, turn to free grassroots marketing and relationship-building to help you weather the challenges, Chicago broker Julie Busby writes.

Who will enforce Standard of Practice 10-5? The Download

This week: How the anonymous online Realtor TenDashFive is holding fellow Realtors accountable for hate speech.

Keller williams mega team taps ex-side exec jon boller as president

Jon Boller, Side’s former Go-To-Market Strategy vice president, will take on a new role at Livian, Keller Williams’ mega team. Boller will oversee growth for the brand’s 35-state footprint.

