Jon Boller, Side’s former Go-To-Market Strategy vice president, will take on a new role at Livian, Keller Williams’ mega team. Boller will oversee growth for the brand’s 35-state footprint.

Vermont-based Keller Williams mega team Livian has named former Side executive Jon Boller as its president, a newly created position, according to an announcement on Friday.

Boller will spearhead growth efforts at the brand, which boasts 72 real estate teams across 35 states, according to the announcement.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to join Livian as we continue on a journey to empower real estate agents and fuel their unparalleled productivity,” Boller said in a statement. “Together, we will transform and enrich consumers’ and real estate professionals’ lives through world-class experience and service.”

At Side, Boller advanced the company’s go-to-market strategy on the heels of a $150 million funding round that made Side a unicorn, the term used to describe companies with valuations of at least $1 billion.

Prior to Side, Boller held several high-level positions at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Zillow, where he spent nearly a decade working in sales and agent services. Between his tenures at Zillow and Amazon, Boller briefly led the now-defunct agent business data platform BizFin.

Livian CEO Adam Hergenrother said he’s excited for Boller to help take Livian to the next level, as the company leverages its franchisor’s financial backing. Keller Williams purchased an undisclosed ownership stake in Livian in October 2021.

“With Jon’s track record of success scaling businesses in the real estate industry, we are excited for him to jump in and make a tangible impact on the growth and efficiency of Livian from day one,” Hergenrother said in a written statement.

Livian offers its agents and teams full-scale marketing services, diversified lead generation levers, automated conversion strategies, human resources and talent acquisition support, fiscal reporting and accounting, and prescriptive training and coaching.

“Since joining, we have optimized our operations team with the support of Livian,” Livian Coastal Elite agent Lindsay Rimes said in the announcement. “We have had more compliments on our communication and customer service experience than ever.”

Over the past 12 months, Livian has secured two high-level mergers with teams in New England and the Southeast. As of June 30, Livian has added 36 new teams and closed 2,685 transactions, representing $943.5 million in sales volume.

