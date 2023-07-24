Six months after Katrina Helmkamp’s retirement, Cartus has named Matthew Tebbe as its latest president and CEO. Tebbe will be responsible for “accelerating momentum” at the relocation brand.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Six months after the retirement of its former leader, Anywhere‘s global talent mobility and relocation services arm, Cartus, named on Monday veteran tech executive Matthew Tebbe as its incoming president and CEO.

Tebbe will take the reigns from interim President and CEO Eric Barnes, who will return to his previous position as chief financial officer. Cartus’ previous leader, Katrina Helmkamp, retired in January following five years with the company.

“Cartus is truly at the forefront of the global relocation industry, and I’m honored to join a team that has built so many strong, lasting relationships with some of the world’s most influential companies,” Tebbe said in a statement on Monday. “It’s especially exciting to take this role amidst so many shifting trends that impact the ways in which the global workforce operates, which are creating new opportunities for Cartus to expand its innovative products and services in the coming years.”

Tebbe boasts 24 years of management experience at several leading fintech, information technology and Software as a Service (SaaS) firms, including Booz Allen, Equifax, L-3 Communications, Sapient and SAS. He most recently served as the president of Riverside Insights, a clinical and educational standardized test publisher in Alpharetta, Ga.

Anywhere Integrated Services and Relocation President and CEO Don Casey said Tebbe will be responsible for strengthening existing relationships with Fortune 500 clients, crafting sales strategies to engage large-scale companies, strengthening cross-border operations and continuing to invest in technology for the business.

“Matthew has repeatedly proven himself as a transformational leader who is adept at managing and growing teams across international lines,” Casey said in a statement.

Tebbe’s appointment comes on the heels of a brand refresh unveiled earlier this year. Cartus redesigned its website and logo and adopted a new motto, Where Mobility Meets Agility.

“We are confident in his ability to accelerate momentum for Cartus, a company that serves clients in over 190 countries worldwide, working with our unrivaled team of mobility experts,” Casey added.

Email Marian McPherson