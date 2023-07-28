Inspired by this summer’s hottest TikTok dating trend, trainer Rachael Hite breaks communication down into three simple steps to start seeing results in your frosty pipeline.

It’s not just the record-setting scorching hot temps this summer; TikTok’s latest dating trend will help you utilize “The Triangle Method” to land your next steaming situationship — and revitalize your pipeline.

What is this new dating trend all about? The “Triangle Method” basically says that you glance at one eye, down to the mouth, and then back at the opposite eye. That will show your intended target that you are interested — and blammo! — sparks will fly. And it can be applied to your real estate life, too.

If you are ready to defrost your pipeline and start making real connections with potential leads, you must build some attraction with your customer base so they know they are on your radar.

Communication with leads has changed. The market is costly for most buyers, and potential sellers are worried they will not get top dollar from their homes. Your pickup line can’t just be, “It’s a great time to buy,” or “Date the rate.” It’s going to make you sound like a car salesperson.

I’ve written several articles about prospecting, but folks have recently asked for new tips and tricks to start the conversation with prospects. I give you the “Triangle Prospecting Method,” a simple three-point communication plan I’ve been using this summer to cut through the noise and get better results with my prospecting.

Oddly enough, I can’t help but think of sales when I read anything circling around dating because working in sales has the element of attracting new business and figuring out how to convert it into a working relationship.

I know agents are frustrated and tired of being ghosted, and many are saying that their regular methods of connecting with consumers are falling flat this summer.

Where I’m finding the most success is showing that I respect peoples’ time, indicating that I understand their motivation to move in this market and giving realistic advice that doesn’t sugarcoat what a transaction in this market looks like.

Yes, this is a costly time to buy. I totally agree that this is not ideal, but let’s talk through it and see where we land.

Here’s how to apply this method to your prospecting.

Step 1: Make a great first impression

When I’m working through leads, I approach them a little differently.

First, with minimal information, I try to determine who they are and if the lead is real. This means that I put some research into each lead. This also means that auto-dialers and generic automated responses are not my style.

This method may not work for you if you are trying to bulk comb through leads. When prospecting, I’m banking on personalized research, not bulk methods. Using address-based research tools and even RPR will help you build a digital profile for the leads you are working with.

I use online databases to build as much of a full profile as possible. Information I try to gather includes:

Full name and address (So I can determine their current home’s value)

Job information (This is a helpful safety tool.)

Phone number (To see if there are any complaints)

Google reviews and social media profiles (To determine if they are a red flag from the start)

What’s a red flag?

Spam accounts

Tons of one-star reviews

Unable to verify the job or identity for safety reasons. (One time, I had a customer tell me he was a nurse; he was most definitely not, and was using this to try to get me to come to the house alone for a showing)

Evidence of online harassment

Doing a little research ahead of time is not only a great safety measure, but it will help you be more prepared when you start calling folks back.

Next, I don’t say the same thing to each lead or prospect. This inherently takes time. I’m always using “Next Steps,” which lets them know I have a plan, and I am working on a strategy for them.

Step 2: Craft a short video message

I’ve used short video messages more this summer than ever before for two reasons.

First, it’s a no-pressure way to actually get a little face-time with customers before I ever meet them.

Make eye contact with the camera. Wear something colorful and fun, so you look a little less like Glengarry Glen Ross and more like an approachable human they can relate to.

Here’s what I always include:

A cheerful greeting

Their name

The property they were interested in

Call to action

Multiple ways to contact me back

Using a tool with some analytic data will help you stay motivated with your prospecting. Two easy tools you can use are BombBomb and SalesMail. These tools are very basic and they get the job done. A person with low tech skills should be able to hit the ground running with either of these tools.

Knowing how many times a prospect has opened a video or if they are rewatching a video that maybe you had sent them a few weeks ago. This information is invaluable. You will figure out your personal style in creating these videos, and it will help you make more meaningful connections.

If you need to build your interview and camera skills, LinkedIn has a great video tool where you can answer questions on camera, and it will rate your responses and confidence on camera. This is a fantastic way to help you determine what you need to improve on camera.

Just sending out emails, calling and leaving messages without tracking is so 1997. The future is now, and robots are coming for your job.

Step 3: Say something valuable and mail something to them

Chances are you will need to reach out to prospects multiple times. Don’t let this intimidate you or discourage you. Here are some examples of easy to implement scripts:

Hi there, I have not heard back from you about 123 Main Street, and I wanted to see if we could make an appointment to talk more about your goals. I have an opening on ______ at this time_____ if you are available. Hi there, I have not heard back from you about 123 Main Street. It’s now under contract, but there is a similar home that I think you’ll like. (Research a radius to find a similar listing) I have time to show it to you on ______; let me know if that works for your schedule. Hi there, You told me 123 Main Street was too expensive, but I wanted to let you know I found more affordable homes that may work for you. Do you have time to talk about it? I’m going to send you some pictures to check out. Hi there, I know life is busy. I sent you a package in the mail and wanted to ensure you received it. I have an event coming up, and I’d like to invite you to it so we can meet in person.

Protip: Block off two in-person educational events on your calendar and book them out several months in advance. Share them on your website and social media so people can see if an upcoming date would work for them.

Mail it

To seal the deal, I like to send a piece of physical mail. Whether it is a handwritten card, a special kit of information about our local area, or even a specialized buyer guide of data, I have found having supplies on hand to send custom CMA reports and stats are very helpful in connecting with customers right now.

Since the pandemic, I have found better attention and response from mailed items than in the time since I began my career in 2007. This is especially important for boomers or better, if you can learn the leads’ age range. I will also tell you that even millennials love a good checklist, in my experience.

Wrapping up

In this digital age, you are hard-pressed to get some face-to-face time (especially when everyone’s faces are buried in a doom scroll on their phone). Your message needs to be smart, thoughtful, and delivered in such a way that your prospects can consume it on their timeline or you are just another unwelcome disruption to their already busy day.

Figuring out video messaging allows your potential customers to watch and learn from your messages in a time and space that is convenient for them, and it’s way more effective than trying to put them on the spot with a cold call. I would be willing to wager that you might get a higher conversion rate if you texted a video message instead of cold calling.

If you need a pep talk, this is it. You can do this. Grab a friend to practice with, make sure to watch some funny videos, and shake loose before you get started with making your short videos. Your mood and attitude can make or break the effectiveness of these.

Protip: Make sure that you have a quiet space where you can do this uninterrupted. This will reduce the chances of having to re-record.

Your prospects need to pick up how excited you are to help them potentially. Shake out of your summer slump, find some fun and remember that this will get easier the more than you do it.

Rachael Hite is a former agent, a business development specialist, fair housing advocate, copy editor, and is currently perfecting her long game selling homes in a retirement community in Northern Virginia. You can connect with her about life, marketing, and business on Instagram.