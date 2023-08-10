Prior to her stint at CityRealty, Mason spent several years at Stribling & Associates which was acquired by Compass in 2019. Now she’ll be reunited with many of her former colleagues, Inman has learned.

Real estate sales expert Rebecca Mason has joined Compass from CityRealty, the brokerage has informed Inman.

Mason comes to Compass following a nearly five-year stint as a managing director at CityRealty, working to connect buyers with agents across New York City. The move is also a homecoming of sorts, as prior to her CityRealty role, Mason worked with Stribling & Associates for nearly six years, a firm that was acquired by Compass in 2019.

Elizabeth Ann Stribling-Kivlan | Compass

“We are proud to welcome Rebecca home,” Elizabeth Ann Stribling-Kivlan, senior managing director at Compass, said in a statement. “She is a well-respected industry veteran known for her deep understanding of the real estate market and exceptional leadership skills, who understands our culture and people, making her an invaluable asset.”

During her time at Stribling, Mason served as executive vice president of sales and oversaw about 100 agents in Chelsea and Tribeca. In addition to her most recent experience at CityRealty, Mason also led sales at title insurance startup OneTitle National Guaranty Company for about two years.

Mason is involved in the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) where she serves on the Residential Ethics Committee and also teaches courses. She has been named among the Top 50 Women Leaders in Real Estate and a Rising Star by the Association of Real Estate Women (AREW).

Rebecca Mason | Compass

“I am thrilled to return ‘home’ to Compass, collaborating with talented agents and esteemed colleagues I hold in high regard,” Mason said in a statement. “The company’s ethos, principles and steadfast commitment to placing agents at its core resonate with my values.”

In her new role, Mason is taking up the mantle of Ken Scheff, a Stribling vet, who is retiring to spend time with family, travel and take on creative projects.

Compass
