The 15-person Reed and Shutey Team was founded in 2015. The team closed $66.99 million in sales volume across 249 sides in 2022 while at Compass, according to the brokerage.

Inman Connect is LIVE Aug. 8-10! Join us for impactful interviews, cutting-edge conversations and networking with thousands of real estate pros. Get valuable takeaways to thrive in a rapidly shifting market. Can’t come to Vegas? Register now for a virtual ticket.

One of Compass’ leading teams in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has joined Coldwell Banker Realty, the brokerage announced on Monday.

The 15-person Reed and Shutey Team was the No. 1 large team by sales volume at Compass in Pittsburgh in 2022, and have now affiliated with Coldwell Banker’s Airport Beaver Regional office.

“We are so excited to welcome the talented agents from Reed and Shutey to Coldwell Banker,” Kamini Lane, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty, said in a statement. “This team has already established themselves as definitive leaders in Western Pennsylvania, and now, they’ll be able to leverage our combination of strong local leadership and powerful brand infrastructure for future growth in Pittsburgh and beyond.”

The Reed and Shutey Team was founded in 2015 while Managing Partners Michael Reed and John Shutey III were affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. It moved to Compass in 2021. Reed and Shutey are both natives of Pittsburgh and have a deep understanding of the community and market they serve. Each joined the real estate industry in 2014 following careers in sales and business.

The team was named the No. 1 team on the Beaver County Board of Realtors in 2019, the No. 1 team on the Allegheny County Board of Realtors in 2019 and the No. 1 team in the West Penn Multi-List in Sales and Units in 2019. Their sales volume in 2022 was $66.99 million across 249 sides.

“Our clients expect exemplary services from us, and joining Coldwell Banker is the best way to expand our offerings and network,” Reed said in a statement. “We were looking for the right brokerage partner and found the local leadership, marketing, network opportunities, data and resources at Coldwell Banker to be the right fit for us moving forward.

“Since joining Coldwell Banker, we are on track to have our best year yet even despite the market challenges.”

“We’re beyond excited to welcome Michael, John and their incredible agent team to Coldwell Banker Realty,” Regional President Joe King said in a statement. “Their tireless dedication to their clients and community has made them a top team in Allegheny County, Moon and Montour for many years. We look forward to supporting them and their clients.”

Email Lillian Dickerson