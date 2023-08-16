No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect. It’s that toxic client whose call you dread. That problematic colleague who gives you the ick. Maybe it’s the broker who’s focused on only one or two agents while everyone else struggles.

One way or another, we’ve all experienced professional relationships that went on too long. It can be scary to set boundaries and have those tough conversations, but it’s so necessary.

So let us know: How do you know when it’s time to part ways with that client or colleague? Does it require a big showdown or is there just a moment where you know deep down inside that you’ve reached your limit? What’s your best advice for having those tough conversations and calling it quits? Let us know below: