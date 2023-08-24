The Houston-based Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate has also opened a new office in Lake Livingston and made two new hires to support the launch of the new division.

No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Houston-based luxury brokerage Nan & Company Properties, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, has launched a Farm & Ranch Division, the company announced on Wednesday.

The strategic move by the brokerage comes as buyers have sought out large parcels of land outside of urban areas in the last two years for their second and third homes, the company said in a press statement.

In tandem with the new division, Nan & Company has also opened a new Lake Livingston office, marking the brokerage’s fourth office, and made two new hires.

“The launch of our Farm & Ranch Division marks an exciting new development at Nan & Company Properties,” Nancy Almodovar, president and CEO of Nan & Company Properties, said in a statement. “We are a brokerage built with an eye to the future in order to evolve in the ever-changing real estate market, and we believe this will further empower us to meet the needs of our clientele.”

Take Inman’s Inaugural Survey On Agent Commissions

The new division will focus on servicing clients with farm and ranch properties located in Round Top, Lake Livingston and surrounding areas.

Luxury agent Andrea Riebeling, formerly of Heritage Texas Properties, has been named founding agent of the new division. While at Heritage Texas Properties, Riebeling was recognized with brokerage awards for her sales performance and during the last quarter was ranked in the top 5 percent of the brokerage’s agents.

“I am deeply honored to join such a prestigious company as Nan & Company Properties,” Riebeling said in a statement.

“The allure of Christie’s International Real Estate and Nancy’s remarkable reputation have always captivated me. Having observed her rise in the industry over a mere decade, I find her journey both inspiring and motivating … With Nan & Company Properties being among Christie’s International Real Estate Affiliate network, I’m not only backed by a big name, but also by a team that embodies excellence. I’m excited for this new chapter and the opportunity to grow alongside the best in the business.”

Beth Buford, formerly of Compass, will serve as founding agent for the new Livingston office.

Almodovar was ranked the No. 2 luxury agent in Houston in 2022 by the Houston Business Journal. Nan & Company Properties affiliated with Christie’s International Real Estate in February 2017.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson