The Kossev Group founder Katie Kossev will be responsible for helping Side’s 60 Texas partners grow their businesses through hands-on coaching and support, the company said.

No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

The Kossev Group CEO Katie Kossev is taking her talents to Side, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Kossev will replace Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices manager Catherine Trevino as the company’s Texas managing broker, with the responsibility of helping more than 60 Texas Side partners grow their businesses through hands-on transaction and market intel support.

“We’re thrilled that Katie is joining us as managing broker of Texas,” Side co-founder and CEO Guy Gal said in a written statement. “She brings not only deep industry experience but a rare talent for bringing people together, which will be instrumental as we continue to build up the Side community in Texas.”

TAKE INMAN’S INAUGURAL SURVEY ON AGENT COMMISSIONS

Kossev has over 23 years of industry experience, with more than half spent in leadership roles at Houston-based boutique brokerages Cosmopolitan Properties, Top Guns Realty and Intero Properties. She had a brief stint as the sales manager for Compass Houston before founding The Kossev Group in December 2020.

Through The Kossev Group, Kossev offers business consulting and strategy services, leadership training and coaching, motivational speaking and conference-hosting services for multiple well-known real estate brands, including Inman.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Side community and get to work with so many extraordinary real estate professionals throughout Texas,” Kossev said in a prepared statement. “Helping agents navigate the route to independence is a passion of mine, so being part of Side — a company that has systematically removed so many barriers that keep agents from venturing out on their own — is incredibly exciting to me.”

Side has more than 500 partner agents and brokers nationwide. The company has spent much of 2023 strengthening its C-suite with hires like Zillow veteran Stephen Capezza and restructuring to provide local, hands-on support for its partners.

“What we’re going to be doing is reorganizing ourselves to take a market-based approach,” Capezza told Inman in May. “In order to be successful in helping real estate professionals grow their business, we’ve got to understand that nuance.”

“It has never been more clear that what truly sets Side apart is you, our community,” he added. “And we are committed to doing everything in our power to make your experience on our platform extraordinary.”

Email Marian McPherson