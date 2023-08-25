No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

Following a two-year stint on the market, a New Mexico estate once owned by the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and known as the “Zorro Ranch” has sold at an undisclosed price, according to records and published reports.

Located in Stanley, New Mexico, 35 miles south of Santa Fe, the 7,500-acre property listed for $27.5 million in July 2021 and underwent a price drop one year later, to $21.5 million. The price was slashed to $18 million in October 2022.

The estate includes a 26,700-square-foot mansion, private airstrip, firehouse and a seven-bay heated garage.

Daniel Weiner, an attorney for Epstein’s estate, confirmed to local news outlet KRQE on Tuesday that Zorro Ranch had been sold, and that proceeds would be used for the estate’s administration, including payment of creditors.

“While details of that sale (including the purchase price and buyer) are confidential, the Estate will disclose the sale in its next quarterly accounting to be filed in the St. Thomas, USVI probate court,” Weiner said.

Records show the buyer of the estate is San Rafael Ranch, LLC.

Two of Epstein’s private islands located in the U.S. Virgin Islands sold for $60 million in May, less than half of the original $125 million asking price. Epstein’s Paris apartment also sold for $10.5 million in December. Both properties were tied to charges against Epstein, including subjecting girls to sexual servitude on the islands and allegations of rape and sex abuse at the Paris apartment.

Epstein never had charges launched against him in New Mexico, but in 2019 prior to Epstein’s death by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell, the state attorney general’s office said it was investigating and interviewing potential victims who had visited Zorro Ranch.

