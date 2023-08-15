The deal is just the latest of Tom Ford’s big-ticket transactions, following a $51 million home purchase in Palm Beach at the end of last year and a more recent trading of that home for another mansion in the luxury South Florida market, according to reports.

Tom Ford has been on a bit of a tear when it comes to luxury real estate transactions lately.

The American fashion designer and filmmaker made a deal with Estée Lauder last November to have his brand acquired by the U.S. cosmetics company for $2.8 billion. And since then, Ford seems to be enjoying the spoils.

Ford’s latest big-ticket purchase is Lasata, a Hamptons estate where Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis spent summers as a child, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Corcoran Group’s Eileen O’Neill and Ed Petrie, of Compass, represented the listing. Frank E. Newbold, of Sotheby’s International Realty, represented Ford.

The deal comes close on the heels of Ford’s $51 million home purchase in Palm Beach made at the end of December. Just a few months later, Ford swapped for another Palm Beach property owned by Sterling Organization CEO Brian Kosoy in an off-market transaction.

The East Hampton estate spans about 8,500 square feet and is situated on seven acres. It was constructed in 1917 and designed by architect Arthur C. Jackson. Restored in 2007 and again in 2019, the main house features interiors by the designer Pierre Yovanovich.

The property also includes a two-bedroom guest cottage, a caretaker’s cottage, a pool house and a three-car garage with a workshop. Onassis’ grandfather, John Vernou Bouvier Jr., owned the property where Onassis spent her summers as a child.

The estate last transacted for $24 million in 2018 when fashion designer Reed Krakoff sold the property to commercial and film producer David Zander.

Tom Ford launched his luxury fashion brand in 2005 after building a resume that featured a long tenure as creative director at Gucci. The designer made his directorial debut in 2009 with A Single Man, for which Colin Firth received an Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. He also directed the 2016 film Nocturnal Animals, which stars Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal. That film received an Oscar nomination for Michael Shannon’s supporting performance as Bobby Andes.

