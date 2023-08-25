Keller Williams cuts profit sharing for agents who fled to competitors

The franchisor will drastically slash profit share for “vested KW agents who actively compete with our brokerages” unless they return within six months, Keller Williams President Marc King said Tuesday.

Freedom Mortgage to pay $1.75M to settle agent kickback scheme

Regulators claim lenders’ marketing agreements with more than 40 real estate brokerages, including Realty Connect USA, were a conduit for kickbacks that generated more than 1,000 mortgage referrals.

Compass agent says she was axed for speaking out at school board

California-based agent Janet Roberson told Inman a Compass team leader dismissed her after her controversial testimony at a school board meeting in April.

How to counteract Gary Keller’s latest recession prediction

In opening remarks at Keller Williams’ Agent Mega Camp, Gary Keller predicted a “rolling recession” in 2024. What is it and what does it mean for you and your clients?

Future so bright: Make tomorrow’s business your best ever in 5 steps

KieferPix / Shutterstock.com

There will always be winners and losers in real estate, Jimmy Burgess writes this week. The winners in today’s market will take steps to increase sales now, while setting the stage for more business in the future.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×