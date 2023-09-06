The $17 million deal for the sprawling estate, which is located at 10690 Somma Way, closed on Aug. 1, according to a recent report.

A Bel-Air mansion owned by an investment group tied to a Sackler scion has sold at a $5 million loss, according to a report in The Real Deal.

The $17 million deal for the sprawling estate at 10690 Somma Way closed on Aug. 1, according to the report, with the buyer identified as an LLC linked to Emil Khodorkovsky, CEO of real estate lender Forbix Capital.

The 1987-built, two-story mansion includes a spiral staircase that leads to a spacious owner’s suite which takes up much of the second floor, and its grounds include a tennis court, pool, pavilion and covered parking for eight cars, according to the listing description on Zillow.

No real estate agents have been publicly associated with the sale on either the buyer or seller side of the high-profile transaction.

Zillow

Dolcedo LLC, which Purdue heir David Sackler has a non-controlling stake in, bought the estate for $22.5 million in cash in 2018.

The Sackler family has found itself on the receiving end of unremitting backlash due to the role the family had in misleading the public and health professionals on the dangers of its drug Oxycontin — the sale of which reportedly netted the family $10 billion in profits.

Nearly 645,000 people lost their lives due to opioid abuse between 1999 and 2017 according to the Centers for Disease Control, a statistic that encompasses both legal substances like Oxycontin and illegal ones.

David Sackler, who sat on Purdue’s board from 2012 to 2018, testified during a heated congressional hearing in 2020 that his family was innocent of any wrongdoing.

“The family and the board acted legally and ethically,” he insisted.

Members of Congress were unconvinced, though.

“We don’t agree on a lot on this committee in a bipartisan way,” Republican James Comer said at the time. “But I think our opinion of Purdue Pharma, and the actions of your family, we all agree are sickening.”

×