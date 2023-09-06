The new class brings the total number of Compass Sports & Entertainment Division agents up to 158, representing 71 different markets. In 2022, they closed more than $7.7 billion in sales volume.

Compass has brought on 29 new agents to its Sports & Entertainment Division’s 2023 class, the brokerage has informed Inman.

The new agents represent 29 different markets and bring the total number of Compass Sports & Entertainment Division agents up to 158 agents representing 71 different markets.

The division is a group of vetted specialists in serving clients in the sports and entertainment industries with personalized attention, discretion and marketing and tech expertise.

“The Sports & Entertainment Division is a shining example of the collaborative spirit at Compass,” Robert Reffkin, Compass founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We are excited to see its continued growth and we look forward to its continued success.”

Compass launched its Sports & Entertainment Division in 2016, partially inspired by co-founder Ori Allon’s then-part ownership of the Israeli Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team. Kofi Nartey, a former NFL player, helped spearhead the division at that time in a move from The Agency. Nartey, who still specializes in luxury sports and entertainment real estate, recently moved his team to The Real Brokerage.

The Sports & Entertainment Division admits agents into its ranks twice a year, in January and in July.

“Our membership committee is comprised of busy Realtors, and we run a careful vetting process, which does take up a lot of time,” Ben Moss, national director of the Compass Sports & Entertainment Division, told Inman in an email. “As such, we compress admissions into two windows so that we can be orchestrated and make the efforts concentrated during those time periods.”

Over the course of 2022, the division admitted 34 agents. That year, it closed more than $7.7 billion in sales volume and served over 850 athletes and celebrities with their real estate transactions.

“We are thrilled to welcome 29 new agents into the growing division,” Moss said in a statement. “Since launching in 2016, the group has blossomed into the industry’s leading network for luxury agents who serve high-profile clientele and prioritize client privacy.”

Moss was able to disclose to Inman that agents from the brokerage’s division have served Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, L.A. Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy, Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond and fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, among other celebrities and athletes.

The following agents were accepted into the 2023 mid-year class:

Aaron Buchbinder | Boca Raton, Florida

Aaron Seawood | New York City, New York

Alex Brunkhorst | Santa Monica, California

Angel Nicolas | Coconut Grove, Florida

Brad Lippitz | Chicago, Illinois

Cathy Fassero | Phoenix, Arizona

Charlie Schuster | Beverly Hills, California

Chris Karas | Phoenix, Arizona

Greg Hidder | Scottsdale, Arizona

Gretchen Coley | Raleigh, North Carolina

Joe Yost | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

John Eric | Washington, D.C.

Jordan Jankowski | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Kelly Minchen | San Francisco, California

Lauren Forbes | Hermosa Beach, California

Linda Jokbengboon | Orlando, Florida

Martha Rush | Maui, Hawaii

Maryanne Elsaesser | Ridgewood, New Jersey

Melissa Young | Moorestown, New Jersey

Mike Hege | Charlotte & Asheville, North Carolina

Richard Stearns | Brentwood, California

Rob Smith | Newport Beach, California

Scott Pridemore | Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina

Steve Gunter | Raleigh, North Carolina

Susan Canavan | Palm Desert, California

Susan Stark | Brentwood, California

Suzy Pittman | Houston, Texas

Tim Elmes | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Vincent Novelli | Margate, New Jersey

