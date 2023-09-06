No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

The home in which Marilyn Monroe died may soon be only a memory now that the property’s owner has filed for demolition permits, The New York Post reported.

The property at 12305 Fifth Helena Drive in LA’s tony Brentwood neighborhood is a one-story, 1929 Hacienda-style home spanning about 2,600 square feet and located at the end of a cul-de-sac. The property last sold in 2021 for an undisclosed amount, and according to Zillow, has an estimated value of $8.46 million.

The property has not yet received a demolition permit, but the city’s Department of Building and Safety approved an initial plan check, which would set the process in motion.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home features beamed ceilings, terracotta tile floors and casement windows original to the home’s initial construction. Outside, a tall gate secludes the property from the street. The grounds also feature a grassy yard, pool and citrus orchard.

While some original details of the home remain, the kitchen and bathrooms have undergone significant renovations in recent years.

Monroe purchased the property in 1962 for $77,000, which would be about $790,000 today, adjusted for inflation. Roughly six months after acquiring the home, Monroe died of a barbiturate overdose in her bedroom Aug. 5, 1962. She was 36 years old.

The home received immediate attention from prospective buyers starting the day after Monroe’s death, with six offers initially coming out of the woodwork. The Nunez family became owners of the home in 1963 and also acquired a number of the home’s contents, which were auctioned off in 1997.

In 2017, the property sold for $7.25 million, or $350,000 over asking.

Email Lillian Dickerson