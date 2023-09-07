Carlos and Moore, who have collaborated on other ventures in the past, have joined the global luxury company to spearhead the new division of advisory services across clients’ luxury holdings.

Loy Carlos and Kenneth J. Moore, two prominent figures in New York City’s luxury real estate market, have joined Nest Seekers International to launch a new Global Wealth division, the firm announced on Thursday.

Carlos will serve as president and founding member of the office, while Moore will serve as managing director.

Carlos comes to Nest Seekers after two years at SERHANT., where he led the firm’s Signature division, which represents properties valued at $10 million or more. Prior to that, Carlos was on Carrie Chiang’s team at the Corcoran Group for about four years.

Moore also spent several years at Corcoran toward the beginning of his career and went on to launch a number of ventures across retail, hospitality and real estate. He founded property management firm Ascel Real Estate Inc. and co-founded marketing consulting firm Charles Albern & Associates along with Carlos.

Moore and Carlos also collaborated to found Classiques Modernes, an online luxury lifestyle magazine and the luxury lifestyle brand that came out of the magazine collaboration, Classiques Modernes Lifestyles & Estates.

“I could not be more thrilled to welcome Loy and Ken to Nest Seekers,” Nest Seekers International Managing Director John Carbone said in a statement.

“Their experience and deal-making prowess, considered separately and together, are incomparable and in a class of their own. Knowing them both is a rare and true honor and being able to work alongside them is a unique privilege. Their vision and values are not limited only to the realm of real estate and their far-reaching businesses reflect this. There are no two individuals better poised to launch a private office focused on the very specific needs and requirements of the ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) demographic.”

Over the course of his real estate career, Carlos has represented several notable luxury properties across New York City, including the $250 million-listed penthouse at Central Park Tower. He also repped a 19th-century Upper East Side townhouse last year that sold for about $57 million and is currently representing the granddaughters of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci in the sale of their Midtown penthouse, at an asking price of $35 million.

“Loy and I go back to the ’90s, and the industry as we know it today was shaped by visionaries from that era,” Eddie Shapiro, founder and president of Nest Seekers International, said in a statement. “Thirty years later, it’s both a privilege and an honor to work together again. We look forward to providing Loy and Ken with a national and international platform to capitalize on their enormous track record of success — on a much bigger scale: the world stage. We have incredible plans for the future.”

The Global Wealth division will provide “high-context, best-in-class advisory to global UHNW clientele” across the company’s residential real estate, aircraft, yacht and fine art sectors, a release from Nest Seekers states.

The company’s advisory services are intended to cater to a wide spread of clients, including art enthusiasts, luxury connoisseurs, astute investors, families and more, across their luxury holdings.

“The office of Global Wealth was created to meet the specific and varying needs of our current rota of UHNW clients,” Loy said in a statement. “It takes the family office concept to the next level, with a depth of resources and know-how that comes only from practical experience with an intimate understanding of the global wealthy.”

Of his move to Nest Seekers, Loy said, “Throughout my career, I have been thrust into positions that have allowed me to build. From innovative use of new technology and media to creative ways of positioning and marketing products to building successful sales operations, I’ve always challenged conventions to help transform the industry, not with a goal to disrupt, but to elevate. Eddie and John have reignited my passion as an agent of change, armed with a vision of building a global community whose culture of service is second to none.”

