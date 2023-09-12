Luxury agent Shelton Wilder, CEO of the Shelton Wilder Group, joins Aaron Kirman at AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate after closing $150 million in sales volume in 2022.

L.A. luxury agent Shelton Wilder has joined AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate’s Beverly Hills office from Sotheby’s International Realty, the company has informed Inman exclusively.

Wilder is CEO of the Shelton Wilder Group, and will be bringing five of her current agents along with her for the move from Sotheby’s to Christie’s. Over the course of her seven-year career, Wilder has closed more than $420 million in sales, $150 million of which was closed in 2022 alone, placing her in the top 1.5 percent of Realtors across the U.S.

Shelton Wilder | AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate

“Joining AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate marks an exciting new chapter in my journey,” Wilder said in a statement. “Their reputation for excellence and distinction in luxury real estate perfectly complements my vision for providing my clients with unique and exceptional experiences.”

Wilder’s market range spans luxury residential and commercial real estate throughout Brentwood, Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, Beverly Hills and surrounding areas.

Wilder was featured in the L.A. Business Journal’s 2023 list of Top 100 Real Estate Agents in L.A., and has been nominated for L.A. Business Journal’s Entrepreneur of the Year, as well as Los Angeles Magazine’s Real Estate All-Star.

Aaron Kirman | AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate

“We are thrilled to have Shelton and her team join our brokerage,” Aaron Kirman, founder and CEO of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a statement. “Her unparalleled expertise and impressive track record in luxury real estate align perfectly with our brand’s commitment to excellence.”

Some of the more notable deals Wilder has been involved in on the buy or sell side have included 835 San Vicente Blvd., Santa Monica, which sold for $19.5 million; 341 Channel Rd., Santa Monica, which sold for $10.5 million; and 254 N. Barrington Ave., Los Angeles, which sold for $8.47 million.

Additionally, Wilder is about to launch sales of 317 Oceano Drive for $7 million, and a property on the coveted Carolyn Way in Beverly Hills for $22.87 million.

Wilder’s detailed understanding of L.A.’s neighborhoods and schools and ability to secure a robust portfolio of off-market listings have helped her succeed in L.A.’s competitive real estate market, a press release from Christie’s noted.

Prior to launching her real estate career, Wilder worked in sales in the fashion industry and created her own line of slips for women called the Shemie. She went on to pitch the Shemie to investors on NBC’s Shark Tank in 2012, but the sharks didn’t bite. Still, Wilder raised the money for her business through Kickstarter and was able to launch her line of slips anyway.

