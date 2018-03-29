Toor, the smart lockbox from ‘Shark Tank,’ is now shipping

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Developed by real estate agent and innovator Junior Desinor, the Toor smart lockbox received funding for manufacturing on Kickstarter back in 2016, then it earned Desinor a deal with Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O’Leary on ABC's Shark Tank. Well over a year since those milestones, units started shipping last month to backers and new buyers. As is common with many crowdfunded projects, things change along the way. Kickstarter is a learning process for the inventors as much as it is for the backers. The final, showing-ready Toor is as elegant in design as before, but comes with a number of new features for agents and anyone looking to safely control access to a listing or home. The now multi-colored LED ring on the front panel communicates access modes. For example, all six colors illuminate when it's turned on; green indicates it's open and red means i...