Cordless Media’s products are designed for companies trying to reach the real estate brands, home buyers, moving companies, investors and other entities in real estate verticals.

Cordless Media, an advertising company for brands and services looking to target consumers in all corners of residential real estate, has inked a partnership with The Trade Desk, a prominent, programmatic advertising platform that assists ad buyers with large-scale, data-driven campaigns, Inman has learned.

It helps companies buy advertising on high-traffic real estate websites, such as those for multiple listing services and popular consumer search portals. Customers range from window companies and home décor providers to insurance brokers and moving companies. They build interactive widgets, display ads and other calls-to-action, such as mortgage calculators.

The Trade Desk is a global, digital ad-buying solution with more than 2,700 employees and $1.5 billion in revenue in 2022. It empowers customers to find their best possible audience and navigate the complicated market of website display advertising across all instances of the internet.

It leverages consumer data, search traffic and other online demographic metrics to ensure customers are reaching their ideal customers through a cloud-based application that helps them find audiences using targeted display, video, Connected TV, audio, native and social ads across every device, according to its website.

The partnership will amplify what Cordless Media is able to provide its customers.

“Our advertising partners continuously requested access to our data for activation across video, social and audio streaming platforms,” said Cordless Media CEO Darren Chausse, in the press release. “With linear media budgets declining in favor of CTV and podcast listening, we made the strategic decision to decouple our data from our media for activation in demand-side platforms. We’ve unlocked new revenue streams for our publishers, across mediums they might not be operating in, while giving brands direct access to the single most valuable audience online.”

“It’s another way for MLS and real estate websites to earn from their audiences,“ Chausse told Inman on a phone call. ”They can earn non-dues based revenue.“

Headquartered in Ventura, California, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Cordless Media is based in Tempe, Arizona.

