Cordless Media’s products are designed for companies trying to reach the real estate brands, home buyers, moving companies, investors and other entities in real estate verticals.

No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Cordless Media, an advertising company for brands and services looking to target consumers in all corners of residential real estate, has inked a partnership with The Trade Desk, a prominent, programmatic advertising platform that assists ad buyers with large-scale, data-driven campaigns, Inman has learned.

Cordless Media designs products for companies trying to reach real estate brands, homebuyers, moving companies, investors and other entities in real estate verticals.

It helps companies buy advertising on high-traffic real estate websites, such as those for multiple listing services and popular consumer search portals. Customers range from window companies and home décor providers to insurance brokers and moving companies. They build interactive widgets, display ads and other calls-to-action, such as mortgage calculators.

The Trade Desk is a global, digital ad-buying solution with more than 2,700 employees and $1.5 billion in revenue in 2022. It empowers customers to find their best possible audience and navigate the complicated market of website display advertising across all instances of the internet.

It leverages consumer data, search traffic and other online demographic metrics to ensure customers are reaching their ideal customers through a cloud-based application that helps them find audiences using targeted display, video, Connected TV, audio, native and social ads across every device, according to its website.

The partnership will amplify what Cordless Media is able to provide its customers.

“Our advertising partners continuously requested access to our data for activation across video, social and audio streaming platforms,” said Cordless Media CEO Darren Chausse, in the press release. “With linear media budgets declining in favor of CTV and podcast listening, we made the strategic decision to decouple our data from our media for activation in demand-side platforms. We’ve unlocked new revenue streams for our publishers, across mediums they might not be operating in, while giving brands direct access to the single most valuable audience online.”

“It’s another way for MLS and real estate websites to earn from their audiences,“ Chausse told Inman on a phone call. ”They can earn non-dues based revenue.“

Headquartered in Ventura, California, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Cordless Media is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Email Craig Rowe

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×