The refreshed campaign features a “Move Meter Match-Up” extension that will encourage NFL game viewers on streaming services to compare cities of the different teams from a real estate angle.

Coldwell Banker has refreshed its “Dream” ad campaign to coordinate with football season by encouraging a bit of friendly competition between professional football team cities, the brand announced on Monday.

The company originally launched its “Dream” ad campaign in the spring of 2022 to inspire homesellers to sell and pursue the homes they had always dreamt of, wherever that may be.

Now the refreshed campaign features an extension the brand is calling the “Move Meter Match-Up.” The video and social media series compares the home cities of football teams that play against each other during the NFL season. Ads will run on select Thursday nights on streaming services that air NFL games.

They will engage viewers by having them compare the cost and quality of life in each football team’s city, encouraging them to use the Move Meter on coldwellbanker.com and on individual agent websites.

“I am thrilled to see the continuation of the ‘Dream’ ad campaign kick off during the upcoming football season — there truly is no other brand doing it like Coldwell Banker,” David Marine, chief marketing officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, said in a statement.

“For more than a decade the Coldwell Banker brand has been the game-changing frontrunner in the real estate advertising field with our historically innovative approach. We will have the ability to stream advertising to more than 8 million viewers per game each weeknight that our ad airs allowing us to directly connect with a wider audience of consumers in search of their dream home.

“For 117 years, our dedication to guiding consumers home drives us to stay ahead of industry trends and use those insights to build effective campaigns that ultimately make a difference for consumers navigating the market and agents working in the industry.”

The new ad is also launching in tandem with a localized asset campaign, allowing agents and brokers to reach consumers in a more personalized way. Over 100 pieces of customizable marketing materials are now available to the Coldwell Banker network, which will allow individual offices to customize their brand video, social assets and print integrations at the local level.

Coldwell Banker received a 2023 Gold Stevie Award in the Marketing Campaign of the Year – Real Estate category for its “Dream” ad campaign in the 21st Annual American Business Awards.

