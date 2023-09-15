No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

1. Lawyer’s letter offers glimpse into NAR’s internal harassment probe

boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images

A July letter from Polsinelli, the outside counsel tapped to investigate misconduct at NAR’s behest, found evidence of “creepy” and “disrespectful” behavior long before the Brevard lawsuit.

2. What agents need to talk about when they talk about commissions

With Anywhere’s deal on the bombshell commission lawsuits, it’s time to take a look at the way you communicate with buyer clients, and what to do next.

3. Is Anywhere’s settlement the first domino to fall? The Download

This week: Anywhere has settled its portion of the bombshell commission lawsuit, so who’s next?

4. 9 lessons most other agents are learning the hard way

While others are learning from their mistakes in today’s market, you don’t have to. Find out what you should be doing right now to boost your real estate business.

5. 10 ways to invest in your agents (so they’re invested in you)

Although brokers expect accountability and investment from their agents, agents need the same thing from their leaders, say DOORA’s Troy Palmquist and Janet Pozos.

