“Nearly everything about his scheme was a lie,” the SEC says in new charges against the investor, who raised money to buy homes in northern Ohio.

No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

A supposed real estate investor who ran a podcast dubbing himself the “Cash Flow King” was really fueling his business by running a Ponzi scheme, according to new charges filed this week by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Matt Motil operated his business from Cleveland, where he was scooping up homes with money raised from smaller investors.

During his 2017-2021 run, Motil raised over $11 million from five dozen investors across the country in what the SEC called a classic Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors.

“We allege that Motil used podcasts and social media platforms to bolster his reputation as an investing expert while fraudulently targeting investors’ hard-earned retirement assets, including, in at least one instance, almost the full balance of an investor’s self-directed IRA,” said Mark Cave, associate director of the division of enforcement. “We are committed to holding those who prey on others accountable for their unlawful conduct.”

“Nearly everything about his scheme was a lie,” the SEC said.

In one case, Motil raised over $1.3 million from at least 20 investors, the SEC said. He issued the same number of promissory notes, which were all tied to one single-family house Motil bought for $47,000.

“Despite promising many investors that he would record their mortgages, Motil failed to do so,” the SEC said.

When the Ponzi scheme collapsed, Motil filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2022, the SEC said. It alleges that the filing was an attempt to avoid repaying investors in the scheme.

“Ultimately, Motil used investor funds to (1) make over $3.7 million in Ponzi payments; (2) spend over $1.6 million on personal expenses; (3) divert over $900,000 of investors’ money to other businesses unrelated to real estate, and (4) route hundreds of thousands more to his wife, Amy Doubrava Motil,” the SEC said.

Motil also rented a lakeside mansion, bought season tickets to the Cleveland Cavaliers, paid student loans and spent over $1 million on credit cards. 

According to the SEC, Motil created multiple bank accounts that investors would put money into. He would then use the funds to disperse Ponzi payments, as well as for his own personal purchases. 

Motil told investors that he would use their money to flip or rent homes in the Cleveland area.

“Motil often told investors that the county clerks were backlogged and that it took several weeks or months to send their recorded mortgages,” the SEC said. “But Motil was just buying time. He knew that county clerks could not possibly mail a copy of the recorded mortgages because, among other things, Motil rarely recorded the mortgages.”

Email Taylor Anderson

Get Inman’s Property Portfolio Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of news that real estate investors need to stay on top, delivered every Tuesday. Click here to subscribe.

websites
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×